Certified peer counselor Melissa Clark sat in Mental Health supervisor Melissa Denner’s office, representing hope for those who feel they have run out of people to turn to for help.
Her job as part of the Recovery Navigator Program offered by Merit Resource Services is to open the door to help people at the turning point with substance use disorder and outline the options through encouragement, not drill sergeant berating.
The question before her was how to break through the denial and defiance when people feel cornered or broken.
“Every encounter is never a waste of time,” she said. “I tell them there is no shame in asking for help, that they are in a safe place with no judgment.
“Sometimes it’s just listening. Sometimes I share a me-too story. I’m creating a trusting relationship, but it’s up to them.”
The strength of the Recovery Navigator Program is the peer counselors, people that have been through the spin cycle of active addiction, the lifestyle, and the delusion of control long after the party is over. They are the front line and the first step to a way out.
But all they can do is open the door, Clark said. The substance abuser has to take the first step and walk through, but that’s where the counselors and case managers come in.
“People sometimes have to learn the hard way. I just liked to party. But before I knew it, I became a slave to it,” she said. “The first time I stopped I realized I didn’t know how to be an adult, like parenting.
“All I knew how to do was check out. I finally ran out of resources. I’d burnt every single bridge. I’d finally backed myself in a corner. I got to that breaking point where I needed help. The hard part was asking for it.”
Merit received the Recovery Navigator Program contract Jan. 1 of this year. The initial step, Denner explained, was to develop a policy coordination group with community first responders, law enforcement, fire and rescue, the prosecuting attorney’s office and other agencies throughout the county.
It is designed to be a pre-arrest diversion for people with repeated contact with first responders, police, emergency medical staff or who have a history with the criminal justice system because of their substance use.
“The intent is to divert people away from the criminal justice system. We are 100% voluntary to the person. There is no coercion. There’s no ‘You have to do get your treatment.’
“We hope to intervene with people that want to break the cycle through support services and peer services that can show them a different way to live.”
Denner said the next step is implementing an Operational Work Group of people on the front line of active addiction, peer counselors, case managers, law enforcement, etc. to work creatively to better serve familiar faces and those that drop off, so they don’t fall through the cracks.
“I think it’s working,” she said. “We are continuing outreach engagement. We follow up on all referrals. Our peers go out into the community and are available to partner with people that are struggling.
“With our case management, we help people get to detox if that’s what they want. We connect them with 12-step programs if that’s what they want. We’re about peer recovery to build a relationship without judgment.”
Merit Resource Services provides several outpatient treatment modalities, including intensive relapse prevention, family programs, assessment and education.
Treatment services are client-centered, client-involved and individualized using current and proven strategies and programs.