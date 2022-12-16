...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Reed Park public master planning moved forward with second public session on Wednesday night at the city council chambers.
Hannah Shamloo took in the information as she stood before the rendering of RWD Landscape Architects’ Option D Wednesday night at the Reed Park public master planning session.
It was the second such planning session. The information from Wednesday’s meeting will be presented to the Parks & Recreation Commission at its Feb. 8, 2023 meeting for consideration, and eventually, go to the city council in March 2023 for adoption.
After careful consideration, Shamloo cast her vote via a blue sticker for Option D.
“I was originally going to go with ‘A,’ but I switched to ‘D,’ ” she said about the two plans on display. “In terms of safety, this is probably the better option.
“Traffic in the park is the issue in my opinion. Currently, foot traffic is a safety issue. We walk our tiny dog around the park all the time and I don’t want to have to be worried about people whipping 50 mph through the park.”
Option D: Creates an overlook parking shifted near the American Legion. Eliminates loop near the water tower. Creates two-way local traffic only for residents who live on the east side. Creates the largest open grass area near the water tower. Creates a hammerhead turnaround near the water tower. Paved pedestrian pathway. Four picnic table areas at the greenspace overlook.
The two options on display Wednesday night were extremely different and complete unto themselves.
Option A is similar to the current status of the park and would require less of a revamp. It features a traffic flow the same as the current. Maintains the highest number of parking stalls near the water tower. Keeps on-street parking configuration near Legion Hall. Adds paved pedestrian pathway through the park and picnic table areas at the overlook parking.
Jordan Carey moved to Ellensburg from Corvallis, Oregon, a year ago and likes the idea of being involved in changes to the public space sitting high above the rodeo grounds. He also voted for Option D.
“We’re up there walking all the time. I like that (D) gets rid of all the parking spots on the north side,” said Carey, who lives at Third and Alder. “I like the trees and the green space.
“With A, I like the whole bottom half of that one. If they get rid of that road and parking lot would help. I want the ability to walk there whenever I want.”
This was the second planning session, giving community members a voice in how to move forward with a park. The process is in the master plan feasibility stage, collecting data for the actual design, said Bob Droll with RWD Landscape Architects.
“The public has been very involved in the process,” said Droll, whose company is involved in development statewide. “We have dedicated pedestrian trails to keep pedestrians off the road, that was one of the main concerns we heard from the input.
“The other thing is benches. Right now there’s no place for benches or a place to sit down and enjoy the view. With both concepts, we have a walkway and we have added features. Those are the types of things we’re hearing at sessions like this.”
There is no preferred design at this point. The information gathered from the two master planning sessions will go before the Parks & Recreation Commission for its recommendation. It will eventually make its way to the city council in March.
“We plan to be a part of this community for a long time, so it feels good to be a part of the process of what’s going on,” Shamloo said. “It feels good.”