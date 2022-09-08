...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, AND
WA695...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon west of Arlington and Condon, 690 Kittitas
Valley west of Ellensburg, 691 Lower Columbia Basin west of
Bickleton and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade
Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Strongest winds will be along and near the Cascade crest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent with poor
recovery expected Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Volunteers work on a Yakima River cleanup project this spring in conjunction with Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group.
Environmental restoration projects require hands-on work to make them successful for years to come, and a local nonprofit has seen a robust outpouring of volunteer support throughout the spring and summer of 2022.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group has been keeping pace with a slate of restoration and cleanup projects in Kittitas County during the summer and kicked everything off this year with a major cleanup project along the Yakima River that involved students from Central Washington University’s SLICE group.
“They’re one of my favorite groups in Ellensburg to work with to help get word out about different events we’re doing for students and for the community,” Mid-Columbia Volunteer Coordinator Landon Shaffer said of the student leadership group. “Just at that event alone, we had 56 volunteers from the school that gave us about 168 hours of work at six different sites located around Ellensburg. In one day alone we planted about 400 plants at three different sites and performed a lot of stewardship at three preexisting sites.”
So far in 2022, Shaffer said the organization worked with 196 volunteers on their various projects, with volunteers contributing a total of 557 hours toward improving habitat and environmental conditions within the region.
“That number’s pretty good for us,” Shaffer said of this year’s turnout. “The numbers have been growing I started with the organization back in 2016 and started pushing volunteer presence.”
As with most scheduled events, the volunteer coordination for the Mid-Columbia struggled during the pandemic, but Shaffer said his organization is working hard to get back on track.
“The pandemic did take a toll on Mid-Columbia Fisheries as a whole,” he said of the effects. “I think part of that was our ability and capacity to go out and do a lot of the outreach that we like to do. Part of our community outreach component is going out and tabling, as well as doing a lot of educational events with school kids. That’s part of how we tie our education and volunteer program together, and in 2020 we saw a huge hit in the number of people who were able to participate for various reasons, mostly state restrictions. We were very cautious about getting people together in groups unless it was an absolutely safe outdoor condition.”
Going forward, Shaffer said he has seen a complete rebound and further increases in the levels of engagement between community members and his organization, and he expects a pilot program that debuted this summer will benefit from that forward traction.
The program, Summer of Stewardship, is designed to engage local businesses, families, and organizations to donate one day of volunteering for each month during the summer. Shaffer said the stewardship component is especially important to help maintain the viability of projects that have been completed but still need to be maintained. This year, he said they partnered with Iron Horse Brewery and Discovery Lab to do much of the needed work.
“A big part of the work we do is securing funding for continued stewardship and restoration efforts on some of these sensitive riparian areas and waterways we work on,” he said of the program. “Often times grants expire after three years, and sometimes we can get an extension or additional funding to help with the continued maintenance of a project, but that’s not always the case. A lot of times, that’s beyond our power. We apply for what’s available and we get what’s available, so volunteers and their ability to help us with maintenance on projects after we complete them is crucial.”
Shaffer said he hopes to engage approximately eight different groups next summer to help out one day a month from May to September on projects including weed control and helping keep native plants alive within the affected project areas.
“A lot of the focus is on irrigation and weed management in those spots,” he said. “Going forward, I’m hoping the one day a month platform will work well for people.”
As summer quickly transitions to fall, Shaffer said there are still multiple volunteer opportunities within Kittitas County and said each is open to everyone who has an interest in stewardship. As he looks back on the busy volunteer season and the work that has been completed with the combined power of the volunteers, he said he is immensely grateful to the community for their participation.
“It just gives me absolute hope that we can do this,” he said. “The goals that we’re trying to reach for salmon recovery, and with conservation of our natural areas on a larger scale. It really makes me think that it’s possible when I see people willing to pitch in and work on these things.”