From left, Doug Varnum, Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Marin and Brody Stewart of Kittitas Secondary School lead the Class 2B boys’ 4x100-meter relay rankings in 45.71 seconds.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD

Two meets into the new spring season, the new-look Class 2B champion Kittitas Secondary School boys’ 4x100-meter relay team is ready.

Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Marin, Brody Stewart and Doug Varnum are working towards a repeat state title for the Coyotes after Tony Rios, Rosbach, Kyle Littler and Marin did it in 45.04 seconds in 2022.


