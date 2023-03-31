Two meets into the new spring season, the new-look Class 2B champion Kittitas Secondary School boys’ 4x100-meter relay team is ready.
Josh Rosbach, Brendon Trudell, Jonathan Marin, Brody Stewart and Doug Varnum are working towards a repeat state title for the Coyotes after Tony Rios, Rosbach, Kyle Littler and Marin did it in 45.04 seconds in 2022.
Rios graduated and Littler stepped away, so Rosbach, Marin and Trudell are seniors with juniors Stewart and Varnum this time. Stewart qualified for the state 400-meter dash and in the 4x400 with Anthony Wilson, Marin and Rios in 2022, and Varnum is a fleet alternate in his first year of track.
“He’s the new guy,” Kittitas track and field coach Calah Kulm said. “We’re teaching him how to start, blocks, handoffs.”
With their winning time of 45.71 at Windbreaker Invitational time ahead of Class 1A Connell (45.83) and Class 4A Wenatchee (46.10) on March 17, Stewart, Rosbach, Trudell and Marin lead La Conner (46.35) and Chewelah (46.46) in the Class 2B ranks.
“Already, at our last meet, they’re already a second slower than their state time, which is awesome,” Kulm said. “And that was with our alternate, so I’m excited.”
How far to lead off is important between each leg, and Kittitas’ track and field athletes went to work on team bonding including dad jokes, riddles and scavenging for items Wednesday at Harding Field.
“Right now in practice we’ve been working on our handoffs and our explosion after the handoffs,” Rosbach said. “Our first meet didn’t go so well, and our second meet we got a really good time and got first place against 4A schools.”
Varnum, Rosbach, Trudell and Marin received a disqualification against Class 4A Eisenhower (44.99) and Class 1B Mossyrock (48.82) in the season-opening Eisenhower Jamboree on March 11 in Yakima, but they’ll be right back there in the 28-team 49th Don Holder Relays, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
“A bunch of big schools, 2B schools, small schools,” Marin said.
Ellensburg’s Class 2A girls’ 4x100 relay team is also preparing for the meet.
Bulldogs coach John Arlt said this year’s foursome will be narrowed from six or so with run-offs after Julieanne Child, Elaine Joyce, Isabel Montes-Salamanca and Carsyn Arlt won the girls’ first state relay crown since 1995 with a 50.81 time in 2022.
Carsyn Arlt is a senior, Child is a sophomore, Brooke Seim is a junior and Jocelyn Newschwander is a sophomore as Joyce is a freshman wing for the United States Military Academy (West Point, N.Y.) women’s rugby team and Montes is back in Spain after her year in Ellensburg.
“We’re trying to get her to come back again,” said John Arlt of Montes with a smile. “We kind of look at 100-meter times in practice if we do some time deals during our workout, and we know who can run. The other day we did a turn run-off in the 4x100.”
Child, Seim, Newschwander and Carsyn Arlt (53.41) beat Class 4A West Valley (Yakima) (53.82) and Othello (53.83) in the Papa Wells Invitational March 18 in Yakima.
In the early Class 2A ranks, Tumwater (50.98) is first, ahead of Sedro-Woolley (51.13) and Lynden (51.88).
John Arlt said doesn’t believe any meet was warmer 70 degrees last season, and the Ray Cross Invitational March 25 at Ephrata wasn’t especially warm either.
“It was everything in Ephrata,” Arlt said. “It was sun, it was cold, we had snow a couple times throughout for, like, five minutes. It wasn’t very warm. The sun came out for a little bit, which felt nice, but it still felt like it was going to rain.”
In the Central Washington Athletic Conference boys’ 4x100 ranks, senior Josh Boast, sophomore Gabe Anderson, freshman James Rowley and sophomore Colton Magruder are second to Ephrata (44.26) after finishing second to West Valley (Yakima (44.28) in 44.51 at the Papa Wells Invitational.
“Our boys’ 4x1 has looked pretty good in the early season so far,” Arlt said. “We’ve had a change on that from our run-off for this weekend coming up — three of them already ran the 4x1 earlier this season. Josh Boast, Colton Magruder, Darius Andaya and Gabe Anderson will be another key foursome trying it out to see what happens.”