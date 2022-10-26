There was a sense of pride and humility on display as he spoke and the capacity audience hung on his every word Saturday night at the Rendezvous Diamond & Denim fundraising event at the Ellensburg Armory.
Like his grandfather and father before him, he spoke with conviction, back straight as if to look everyone in the room in the eye with confidence. Not in a preachy kind of way, but more like an out-back talk at a family barbecue.
John Ford Clymer the artist is well-documented as one of the most prominent illustrators and painters of his generation. But the audience at the annual fundraiser was treated to a night where they heard stories of John Ford Clymer the man, as told by his grandson John Clymer.
And when he was done, the audience stood and gave a standing ovation, raising a glass to the legacy in appreciation for a brief, yet touching bit of information shared by the first of the Clymer family to take part in the annual fundraising event for the historic downtown museum and gallery in the 29-year history of the fundraiser.
“We were at Pine Lake on a fishing trip in 1980. Grandpa and my dad thought they heard something. We got home and turned on the TV and saw the news that Mount St. Helens had erupted. There was all this ash and stuff, and come to find out we were right out there,” Clymer said. “He loved being outdoors. He liked to fish in Wyoming a lot.
“I remember when I was 14, I took my first trip by myself without my parents, out to see him in Wyoming. We went looking for grizzly bears together in the Tetons. They weren’t readily around. But he knew where to go, and we did see some on that trip. Saw a lot of moose and other animals.”
His grandson talked of a man that was more at home on the ribbon of highway that was Route 66 than on commercial air travel. As the story goes, John Ford Clymer was making a cross-country trip and ended up pulling over to sleep in his car.
As he rose the next morning, he was treated to a spectacular sunrise with vibrant colors against the backdrop of the Teton Range and said, “This is where I want to retire.”
His grandson smiled at that recollection, “That’s how he decided he wanted to live in Jackson Hole,” he said.
The stories were mesmerizing to an audience hearing them for the first time. Clymer’s sons, J.T., Jonah, and Jacob, sat respectfully at the Clymer table listening, maybe having heard the stories of their great-grandfather before, maybe not.
“My grandfather like to laugh, and make jokes. I just remember the humanity, family, and the family values I try to teach my family. He treated everybody he met with respect,” John said. “People would see him at his house in Jackson and stop by and ask him for some advice on how to draw or paint.
“He’d say, ‘Come on in.’ That’s how he was. He was real. He was down to earth. He was just good people.”
One of the stories Clymer told from the podium that night was how his grandfather and wife, Doris, used to joke and kid each other.
“There was one time, they went out to eat at this place that featured 50 flavors of ice cream,” John explained. “It came time for dessert and the waitress asked what they wanted. She ran through all the different flavors, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and different kinds of sherbet.
“When she was done, (grandma) said, ‘Ok, give me vanilla.’ Grandpa got a big kick out of telling that story.”
John Ford Clymer’s work for the Saturday Evening Post or spectacular paintings of Americana, wildlife, Native Americans and landscapes were anything but vanilla in flavor and neither was John Ford Clymer the man.
That sense of pride carries on throughout his family to his grandsons and great-grandsons.
“My name is John Clymer too. I don’t think it’s weird at all. I think it’s an honor to have his name,” said his 19-year-old great-grandson who goes by J.T. “We have a lot of his art hanging at our house.
“There’s a lot of his masterpieces that are the most beautiful pieces of art I’ve seen. I never knew him, but it makes me proud to be a Clymer.”
Jonah is a 16-year-old junior at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett. He doesn’t work with paintings, but he is honing his hip-hop craft. In some ways, he can picture his great-grandfather busting a move.
“It’s important to know about family,” he said. “We have lots of his art around the house. The Native American stuff is really cool. There is one of Sacajawea that I really like. That’s my favorite.
“There’s another one that’s a barn that’s pretty cool. I’m not a painter, but I think creativity is important. I do music. Maybe I got (that creativity) from him.”
In a lot of ways, the night was like the 1981 7UP commercial where a group of kids is walking through the gym and see Sugar Ray Leonard and his boy sitting in the ring drinking 7Up.
“Wow, is that the champ?” one asks and Little Ray responds, “Naw, it’s just my dad.”
“The most significant thing I can remember about my grandfather is that he had a great sense of humor,” Dave Clymer said. “He loved to laugh. He was a great storyteller.
“He explored the countryside all around Ellensburg. Both he and my grandmother were from here and we always come over every Easter and Thanksgiving when I was 5.
“The museum is something we’re very honored to have his work shown in such a prominent place and to realize that he’s considered to be a hometown son.”