Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There was a sense of pride and humility on display as he spoke and the capacity audience hung on his every word Saturday night at the Rendezvous Diamond & Denim fundraising event at the Ellensburg Armory.

Like his grandfather and father before him, he spoke with conviction, back straight as if to look everyone in the room in the eye with confidence. Not in a preachy kind of way, but more like an out-back talk at a family barbecue.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you