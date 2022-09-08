Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Local artist Renee Adams’ sculpture has a way of blending the real with the imagination in her unique way of touching the spirit through her presentation and interpretation.

The founding member of PUNCH Projects is deliberate and concise. Her mixed media sculpture work goes up on exhibit in the McGiffin Room Gallery in the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Friday and runs through Nov. 19

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you