...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690,
WA691, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin
and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Renee Adams mixed media sculpture exhibit goes up in the McGiffen Room Gallery at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Friday.
Local artist Renee Adams’ sculpture has a way of blending the real with the imagination in her unique way of touching the spirit through her presentation and interpretation.
The founding member of PUNCH Projects is deliberate and concise. Her mixed media sculpture work goes up on exhibit in the McGiffin Room Gallery in the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Friday and runs through Nov. 19
“Her most recent body of work deviates from the delicate sculptural renderings of real and imagined plants that Adams is known for,” Clymer Museum curator Matthew Lennon said.
“These new works represent pared down and stylized versions of flowers, vines and leaves based loosely on Jugendstil, a German art movement that was a spin-off of the larger Art Nouveau movement in Britain at the turn of the 19th century.”
Adams uses her mixed media sculpture to investigate the complex relationships humans have cultivated with the natural world, he said.
“This primarily decorative arts movement is characterized by the combination of floral decorations and sinuous double curves with geometric lines.” Lennon explained. “It was a direct reaction against historicism and neo-classicism being taught academically at the time.”
Adams’ interest in Art Nouveau traces back to her teen years, stemming from her German heritage, a love of plant forms, and her newfound interest in blacksmithing, a historic craft that lends itself well to linear design, paired with hand-built porcelain.
Adams is active in the regional arts scene both as a curator and founding member of PUNCH Projects, a rural art collective dedicated to the promotion of visual dialogue between urban and rural art communities.
She is an outdoor enthusiast and beanbag botanist; Renee finds immediate inspiration in the flora surrounding her home in Central Washington.
When not in her studio or working as a gallery manager at a local nonprofit arts center, Adams enjoys cultivating an edible and native plant garden, hunting for mushrooms, and exploring the wilds.