Few animals in North America elicit as much emotion and passion as the grizzly bear. And now, after decades of being listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, with the last confirmed sighting in our state being in 1996, plans are underway to restore the grizzly to Washington.

In a joint effort, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have re-initiated a plan to potentially return grizzly bears to the North Cascades Ecosystem.


