Few animals in North America elicit as much emotion and passion as the grizzly bear. And now, after decades of being listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, with the last confirmed sighting in our state being in 1996, plans are underway to restore the grizzly to Washington.
In a joint effort, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have re-initiated a plan to potentially return grizzly bears to the North Cascades Ecosystem.
The NCE is an area of mostly protected public lands that spans from northwest Washington State into British Columbia and includes North Cascades National Park and surrounding wilderness and other protected areas down to Interstate 90. Included within this ecosystem are Ross Lake and Lake Chelan Recreation Areas. It is one of six areas identified in a 1993 grizzly bear recovery plan by the USFWS, each being deemed large enough and remote enough to sustain healthy populations.
The National Park Service recently held a series of virtual meetings to discuss grizzly restoration in the North Cascades, and to take questions. A public comment period that began in November goes until Dec. 14.
“We will develop a proposal of different alternatives during the winter, and will notify the public of the availability of the draft environmental impact statement and proposals by the summer of 2023,” said Andrew Lavalle, public affairs officer for the USFWS.
According to wildlife officials at the Dec. 1 virtual meeting, the plan would include the release of grizzlies into the North Cascades Ecosystem, with an initial population of around 30 bears. Also included would be guidelines for actions to prevent or respond to human-grizzly bear conflicts, as well as enhanced public outreach and education.
“Conflict guidelines could include relocation or eliminating the bear,” according to wildlife biologist Wayne Kasworm with the USFWS. “Bears that leave would be recaptured and relocated back into the park.”
North Cascades National Park biologist Jason Ransom says the target population would be 200 bears. “However, that could take 50 to 100 years. The NCE is estimated to have a carrying capacity of 250 to 300 bears, and that is actually expected to increase over the next hundred years due to climate change.”
Ransom said that as annual temperatures warm, vegetation will continue to expand up-slope, allowing for an increased food source for grizzlies which consume 90% of their diet in plants.
“The North Cascades is one of the largest wilderness areas in the lower 48. There’s lots of real estate for the bears to occupy,” states Ransom.
Wayne Kasworm, a wildlife biologist with the Fish and Wildlife Service, also responded to a concern that the North Cascades aren’t large enough to support a stable population. He said the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which is similar in size to the North Cascades Ecosystem, supports a population of 800 to 1,100 grizzly bears, which is more than would be expected in the North Cascades.
Officials point out that the North Cascades has been managed as a home for grizzly bears since 1997. Because it is already managed as a federally-designated Grizzly Bear Recovery Zone (GBRZ), if restoration actions do go forward, little would change regarding the management of trails, campsites, roads and outdoor recreation on that landscape. Northwest Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states have been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1975. The Act requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to prepare a status review for listed species at least once every five years.
The FWS 2021 report states that bears in the North Cascades recovery zone are functionally extirpated, with no resident grizzly bear populations. According to the report, the last breeding female recorded in the state was a sow with a cub seen in the upper Lake Chelan area in 1991. And the report adds there have been only four confirmed grizzly bear detections in the greater North Cascades in the past 10 years, all of which occurred in B.C. and may comprise only two individuals.
The report concludes that there is little likelihood of natural migration of grizzlies into the North Cascades Ecosystem since the recovery area is isolated from grizzly bear populations in other areas of the U.S. and Canada. So bears would have to be brought in from populations elsewhere such as northern Montana and northern British Columbia according to biologists working on the grizzly bear recovery plan (GBRP).
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is implementing the Experimental Population Rule, also known as Rule10(j). The USFWS may designate an experimental population before reestablishing a threatened or endangered species in its former range.
According to wildlife officials, “This designation allows for customized measures to reduce impacts to stakeholders while providing for the conservation of the species. It can reduce the impact on partners, landowners and industry,” through greater management flexibility. It provides for measures being developed in collaboration with those affected. For instance, it allows for plans to deal with problem bears or bears that wander outside of designated boundaries.
“Rule 10(j) has been an important tool in conserving some species like the black-footed ferret, bull trout, California condor, whooping crane and wood bison,” Lavalle pointed out at the December 1 virtual meeting.
Not all parties are happy about the Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan (GBRP). Previous public meetings have seen some opposition.
“The introduction of grizzly bears into the North Cascades would directly, and negatively, impact the people & communities I represent,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse on November 10. “It is disappointing our voices are once again being ignored even after the last process was discontinued due to overwhelming local opposition,” referring to the 2017 plan that was canceled by the Department of Interior under the previous administration.
But supporters believe restoring grizzly bears to the North Cascades would fill a gap in the ecosystem.
“This is an opportunity to make progress for wild places, to restore the last missing piece of the North Cascades,” said Graham Taylor, Northwest program manager for the nonprofit National Parks Conservation Association in a recent blog post.
In a November 16 email Joe Scott, International Programs director for Conservation Northwest said, “Grizzly bear restoration is the realization of a dream of many people and the bears’ return to the Cascades will be a success story that enriches our communities, indigenous cultures, and the ecological fabric of our wild areas.”
Wildlife officials acknowledge concerns among farmers and ranchers, but believe the grizzlies can co-exist.
“Grizzly bears are not wolves, not straight-up carnivores,” states Jason Ransom with the national parks. “Ninety percent of their diet is plants, unlike wolves and cougars.”
The public can send comments to the North Cascades National Park Service Complex in Sedro-Woolley either online or by mail until Dec. 14.