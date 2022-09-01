Support Local Journalism


The historic venue at the Ellensburg Rodeo has added another layer to one of the best team roping programs in the United States, and the world-class field hit yet another crescendo on Wednesday at the 21st of the WestStar Best of the Best.

The lead changed hands three times in the short-go as the final 18 teams put things in place to make a run at $40,000 in top money. Tyler Wade of Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates from Pueblo, Colo., posted the fastest time of the day roping their steer in 5.40 seconds to take the lead with 38.40 on five head half way through the short go.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

