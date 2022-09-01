...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 98 to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The PRCA World leading heeler Junior Nogueira makes the catch with his partner Cody Snow in the first round of the 2022 WestStar Best of the Best event Wednesday at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
Riley Minor, right, and his partner Logan Medlin enjoy a moment at the award ceremony at the 2022 WestStar Best of the Best. Minor and Medlin won the team roping event, pocketing $40,000 ($20,000 apiece) in the process.
Jake Minor, far, and his partner Jeff Flenniken bear down on a steer during the first round of the WestStar Best of the Best Wednesday at the Ellensburg Arena. Minor and Flenniken split $11,00, placing seventh..
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Riley Minor of Ellensburg addresses the crowd at the WestStar Best of the Best event Wednesday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena. Minor and his partner Logan Medlin won the top purse of $40,000.
The historic venue at the Ellensburg Rodeo has added another layer to one of the best team roping programs in the United States, and the world-class field hit yet another crescendo on Wednesday at the 21st of the WestStar Best of the Best.
The lead changed hands three times in the short-go as the final 18 teams put things in place to make a run at $40,000 in top money. Tyler Wade of Terrell, Texas, and Trey Yates from Pueblo, Colo., posted the fastest time of the day roping their steer in 5.40 seconds to take the lead with 38.40 on five head half way through the short go.
But in the end, it turned out to be a guy that grew up in the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena and his partner from the great rodeo town of Stephenville, Texas to win it all.
Riley Minor and Logan Medlin went into the short go with the second-fastest aggregate time (30.00 on four head) and took the lead with a 6.81-second steer with one more team left in the box.
All eyes focused on Pedro Egurrola, Florence, Ariz., and Chase Tryan from Helena. Mont., who went into the final run with a .44-second advantage and the fastest on four. But they couldn’t put together the loop needed to secure the top spot, posting 7.92 to finish second with 37.48.
Minor and Medlin collected $40,00 ($20,000 each) for their troubles and Egurrola and Tryan earned $28,000 for second in the event that featured $55,000 added money and a total purse of $180,000.
“They were paying so many places and they all pay good. I just wanted to go turn the steer. I would have been happy with fourth. But it’s cool to win first, especially if it’s your hometown,” said Minor, who currently sits 11th in the PRCA World Standings.
“It’s awesome. The Ellensburg Rodeo is special. My grandpa has been involved in the rodeo for years, the whole family was here. It means a lot.”
It took four rounds and a final to remember, but Ellensburg rodeo fans were treated to quite literally, the Best of the Best that started with 81 teams and came down to a .67 of a second for a payday that went 100% back to the cowboys.
“Everything is growing and expanding and it’s very nice to see our sport evolve. The sport is growing in popularity and it’s real,” Cowboy Channel announcer Justin McKee said.
“With an event like this, it’s so good to have the guys have an opportunity to put some extra money in their pockets. It’s good to be in Ellensburg because the community takes such good care of the contestants. There’s just a real good spirit here and the hospitality is amazing.”
HOMECOMING
It was a nice little Minor homecoming. Brady and Riley missed in the first round, but Riley marched on with Medlin all the way to the pay window. Jake Minor and his partner Jeff Flenniken from Caldwell, Idaho, took the lead with 12 teams to go when they made a 6.33 catch.
It held up for two teams before Chad Masters of Lipan, Texas, and Paul Eaves from Milsap, Texas did one better to take the lead at 43.20 with 10 teams remaining.
“Jake won a little. He actually could have been one of the high call-backs, but he lost his rope with his other partner,” Riley said. “He could have filled his pockets. He roped good today, it just didn’t work out. But he still won a little.”
Jake Minor and Flenniken went home with seventh-place money and $5,500 apiece in the competition that paid 10 places.
The real turn of events came when three of the last six teams came up short with no times. Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler, along with Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin and Clay Tryan and his partner Jade Corkill failed to make the loop.
The money was there for the taking and Minor and Medlin put up the number that gave them the lead. Egurrola and Tryan couldn’t answer the call and top money was secured.
A year ago, Lovell and Eaves won on the final run with an aggerate of 31.54 seconds on five to clip Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira by .2 of a second (31.56). Interestingly enough, Riley Minor and Medlin finished 10th last year with a way faster average (35.88) than the winning effort in 2022.
“It’s always good to win with your family (Brady). But Logan is a great guy and I was happy for him to win some money,” Riley said.
The WestStar roping changed hands after the 2019 season. The Scott Repp family decided to move on from producing the event, but a group of like-minded ropers and community members gladly took over.
The COVID cancellation paused the event for a year, but it came back in a new venue of the Ellensburg Rodeo arena, Yet much of it stayed the same, including a 100% payout.