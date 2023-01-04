...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Robber’s Roost releaded “Rage & Reason” released on various music platforms in October.
Mark Paschen sat nursing a coffee at D&M Coffee downtown this past week while shop owners and merchants outside shoveled out from yet another overnight snowstorm.
A smile came to his face as he sipped coffee, thinking about his latest EP “Rage & Reason,” which was released on various music platforms in October. He has Sinking Ship (2018), Swallow Your Fears (2017) and Pivotal Days (2017) to his credit.
But the 11-song “Rage & Reason,” release that he wrote, performed, recorded and produced, was different from his previous albums, he said.
“There’s a certain punk element, but it’s more acoustic. I did the others with a band, but this time around, it’s just me playing all the instruments,” said Paschen, whose band name Robber’s Roost stems from the original trading post that became the first of its kind in Kittitas County in 1870.
“I like that. It’s new and it’s kind of fun to play all the instruments that make up the sound.”
Paschen plays guitar, kazoo, bass, mandolin and banjo. He also sings, so he has a lot of tools in the toolbox to build his self-proclaimed swing time/rag/punk sound.
“I like to think of it as Americana. I like a lot of different cords, happy sounding. The guitar is my main instrument,” said the Ellensburg native, who started taking music seriously around 2017. “When I write, I feel like I’m all over the place.
“I tend to write fast songs instead of ballads. I start with a guitar riff and follow a certain formula. I use a couple of rhyming words, then a couple of non-rhyming words and rhyme each verse with the previous.”
Paschen was busy in 2022 with a 12-date acoustic tour that extended all the way to Texas, Idaho, Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest.
He books his shows, drives the car, sets up the sound and makes the music before doing it all again the next night somewhere else.
What makes it worth it?
“That’s a hard question,” he said. “I guess it’s about doing what you love. It’s not always lucrative, but I earn gas money and get to do what I love doing.
“Sometimes I’ll go out on tour with a certain amount of money. I’ll spend that and see what happens. No motels, just me and the car.”
Sometimes it’s about living out song titles like “Sleepless Nights,” “General Relativity,” and “Fork in the Road,” from the latest release.
Robber’s Roost has had alternating members with Calvin Bertinelli on junk drums and Wren Carter on banjo and vocals. They did a band tour in 2016. The last time out, it was just Paschen.
“Guitar is my main instrument, but when I play solo I have a drum I play with my right foot and a tambourine on my left foot,” he said, truly a one-man band. “Sometimes I run a looper pedal where I’ll put down a rhythm track.”
Rage & Reason (2022) was released Oct. 29, 2022. The title track, along with “Rock Bottom,” “Sleepless Nights,” “Bygones,” and the rest showcase the talent of a music man who once did a 60-date tour.
“That was a long time being out on the road,” he said. “Makes me wonder how Bruce Springsteen was out for 18 months one time.”
Paschen took New Year’s Eve off this time around and has no plans to hit the road in 2023, but that’s not to say he won’t be making the rounds in the Pacific Northwest as a solo act or with the band in the months to come.
Robber’s Roost music can be found on the music platforms like Spotify, iTunes and others.