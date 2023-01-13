...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of I-90 will likely have reduced
visibility due to dense fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Leana ClockYa (33), Sith Amendment (6) and Rodeo City Roller Derby are always in search of up-and-coming talent.
Come one, come all to Rodeo City Roller Derby’s new skater scrimmage Jan. 28 at Ellensburg High School.
Ever in the spirit of inclusivity and anti-discrimination, the adult flat track league plans a black-versus-white spectacle with a 12:15 p.m. first whistle free to the public for a nonperishable food donation to FISH Community Food Bank.
Even before the 11-11:30 a.m. check-in for new talent from upper and lower Kittitas County and across the Pacific Northwest, fans can join RCRD, brought to life by “a few crazy friends and co-workers at a coffee house” in September 2010 and known as the Rodeo City Rollergirls through Dec. 31, 2022, at Iron Horse Pint Night for raffles, costume contests and a chance to meet their favorite personalities at 6 p.m. Jan. 26.
“We have many skaters from different areas and backgrounds of the Ellensburg community on the team, and several more in our New Skater program,” said RCRD public relations coordinator April Rorbach, a 5-foot, 2-inch jammer and plant store owner from Zillah known as Fastest Cactus, whose first day in roller derby was Dec. 4, 2018.
With a $5 entry fee, proof of Women’s Flat Track Derby Association insurance and COVID-19 vaccination, quad skates with an adjustable toe stop, knee pads, elbow pads, a helmet, wrist guards and a mouth guard, C level skaters at least 18 years of age who have been through Fresh Meat blocking, jamming and pivoting training can show what they’ve got.
The 501c3 nonprofit online at rodeocityrollerderby.com welcomes all ages, sizes and genders as it’s all about community, positive athletic role models, loyalty and a sense of family. Each home bout and most practices are at Ellensburg High School, and the search continues for extra space.
Aspiring RCRD referees need skates, quads or rollerblades and full safety gear, and to attend practices to learn WFTDA rules and hand signals. Penalty trackers, scorekeepers and statisticians and volunteers are also in vogue, and skaters from other leagues can lend their expertise as guest coaches and lead workshops.
“Our new skaters have been putting in so much work,” said RCRD president Lynn Bethke, a ‘5-foot-6-ish’ museum curator of Waldo, Wisc., whose nickname is “Hildegard of Bring It” and who started roller derby Oct. 28, 2018. “We can’t wait to see them take the track.”