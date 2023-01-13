Roller Derby

Leana ClockYa (33), Sith Amendment (6) and Rodeo City Roller Derby are always in search of up-and-coming talent.

Come one, come all to Rodeo City Roller Derby’s new skater scrimmage Jan. 28 at Ellensburg High School.

Ever in the spirit of inclusivity and anti-discrimination, the adult flat track league plans a black-versus-white spectacle with a 12:15 p.m. first whistle free to the public for a nonperishable food donation to FISH Community Food Bank.


