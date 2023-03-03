Rodeo City Roller Derby will test its luck in a Skate Patrick’s Day bout with Spokane’s Lilac City Roller Derby, according to a news release.
This contest — RCRD’s first since early 2020 — is scheduled to open its doors at 2:30 p.m. before a 3 p.m. first whistle March 18 at Ellensburg High School.
Advance tickets are $5 at brownpapertickets.com or $10 at the door, children five years of age and younger get in free, and fans can watch the live stream at the Rodeo City Roller Derby Facebook page.
Ellensburg’s Dubstep Dance Studio will perform at halftime, and RCRD will host an afterparty at The Red Pickle.
“Rodeo has been training hard to get back to full strength after pandemic limitations,” said RCRD vice president Dovie Sigle, known as Sith Amendment and, previously, Demolition Dovie. “We are excited to be playing with all RCR skaters, and will have some awesome new talent on display along with our amazing returning veteran skaters You really won’t want to miss this 2023 debut bout.”
Sigle, a “5-foot-nothing” lawyer and Kent/Auburn area native, has been skating since December 2010, enjoys reading and can play every position. She came to Ellensburg in 2004 and has two children with her husband, who attended Central Washington University.
Lilac City is also scheduled to visit April 22 before Rodeo City, founded as Rodeo City Rollergirls in 2010, will go in against the Palouse River Rollers on May 13 in Pullman.