Rodeo City Roller Derby will test its luck in a Skate Patrick’s Day bout with Spokane’s Lilac City Roller Derby, according to a news release.

This contest — RCRD’s first since early 2020 — is scheduled to open its doors at 2:30 p.m. before a 3 p.m. first whistle March 18 at Ellensburg High School.


