Josh Rosbach will amaze in at least one more football game after he graduates.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Kittitas/Thorp senior quarterback and linebacker, named the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team defense and special teams returner, was selected to the 2023 Earl Barden All-Star Classic at East Valley High School’s Earl Barden Stadium in Yakima.
The showcase, “started to give players from the 2A level on down a chance to experience the brotherhood learned from spending a week together highlighted by a Saturday football game,” is scheduled for June 24 after Rosbach and the Coyotes made their first WIAA Class 2B State Championships first-round appearance since 2016 with a 34-19 average scoring margin this fall.
Rosbach, according to his own film review, led Kittitas/Thorp with 2,839 all-purpose yards – 1,577 rushing, 687 passing and 575 in the return game – with 32 total touchdowns, 94 tackles and 16 forced turnovers, and the Coyotes celebrated West Coach of the Year Dusty Hutchinson and their superlative players in an end-of-year banquet Nov. 23.
"Being Coach of the Year is cool," said Hutchinson, who completed his fifth year with Kittitas/Thorp. "It wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for my coaching staff and all the kids we have at Kittitas."
Goldendale junior defensive lineman Sam Wilder succeeded Rosbach as Defensive Player of the Year as his Timberwolves won the West and reached the state first round, and Granger won the West’s Sportsmanship award.