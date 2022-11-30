Josh Rosbach

Kittitas/Thorp senior quarterback Josh Rosbach is the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team linebacker and returner.

 JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD FILE

Josh Rosbach will amaze in at least one more football game after he graduates.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Kittitas/Thorp senior quarterback and linebacker, named the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team defense and special teams returner, was selected to the 2023 Earl Barden All-Star Classic at East Valley High School’s Earl Barden Stadium in Yakima.


