Josh Rosbach (2), Mylez Downey (80), Terry Huber (13), Johnny Marin (21), Stephen Graham (67), Brendon Trudell (44), Owen Stickney (50) and the Kittitas/Thorp football team sealed their first shutout since they won 54-0 Oct. 8, 2021, at Highland.
Josh Rosbach slips a Granger tackle Thursday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Josh Rosbach (2), Mylez Downey (80), Terry Huber (13), Johnny Marin (21), Stephen Graham (67), Brendon Trudell (44), Owen Stickney (50) and the Kittitas/Thorp football team sealed their first shutout since they won 54-0 Oct. 8, 2021, at Highland.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Josiah Skindzier follows blocks against Granger Thursday at Kittitas Secondary School's Harding Field.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Terry Huber rolls out against Granger Thursday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
Josh Rosbach follows blocks against Granger Thursday at Kittitas Secondary School's Harding Field.
Josh Rosbach and the Kittitas/Thorp football team took the air out of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Granger on Senior Night Thursday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.
Celebrating 10 fourth-year Coyotes — Rosbach, a quarterback/linebacker, wide receiver/cornerback/kicker Johnny Marin, running back/defensive lineman Brendon Trudell, running backs/cornerbacks Josiah Skindzier and Wesley Martin, running back/linebacker Kyle Littler and offensive/defensive linemen Owen Stickney, Tommy Sheeley, Carlos Villa and Tyce Bare — in their final regular-season home game, Kittitas/Thorp finished a 55-0 shutout.
“This was a good win for the seniors,” Coyotes coach Dusty Hutchinson said. “There was a lot going and they still keep a good focus and play hard, and our defense was the key tonight, not giving up any points.”
Kittitas/Thorp (4-3 overall, 2-1 West) blanked its first opponent since its 54-0 win Oct. 8, 2021, at White Swan, won its third game in its last five outings and beat the Spartans (3-4, 1-2) for the second year in a row.
Granger, featuring 12 seniors, went scoreless for the second time in three weeks and for the third weekend this fall.
Rosbach ran for a 35-yard touchdown with three minutes left in the first quarter, Trudell rushed in from 11 yards at 11:03 in the second, Rosbach struck again from 39 yards at 7:22, Skindzier broke loose from 43 yards at 5:15, and Sheeley’s fumble recovery led to Littler’s one-yard dive with 2:24 to lead 34-0 at intermission.
Rosbach avoided tacklers on a keeper to the left, reversed and slipped tackles to the right before he cut up the middle to open grass for a 31-yard end zone trip at 7:47 in the third. He took his next run 23 yards up the Spartans sideline at 4:21 and closed with a 36-yard dash for six at 9:15 left in the fourth.
Marin made seven extra-point attempts as the Spartans blocked one to trail 13-0 after Trudell reached pay dirt.
Next for the No. 13 Coyotes, second in the conference to 15th-ranked Goldendale (4-2, 2-0 before its game Friday at White Swan), is a 7 p.m. kickoff scheduled for Oct. 21 at Highland (1-5, 0-2 on the road to Cle Elum-Roslyn Friday) which Kittitas/Thorp put away 57-14 last fall.