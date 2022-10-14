Support Local Journalism


Josh Rosbach and the Kittitas/Thorp football team took the air out of Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West rival Granger on Senior Night Thursday at Kittitas Secondary School’s Harding Field.

Celebrating 10 fourth-year Coyotes — Rosbach, a quarterback/linebacker, wide receiver/cornerback/kicker Johnny Marin, running back/defensive lineman Brendon Trudell, running backs/cornerbacks Josiah Skindzier and Wesley Martin, running back/linebacker Kyle Littler and offensive/defensive linemen Owen Stickney, Tommy Sheeley, Carlos Villa and Tyce Bare — in their final regular-season home game, Kittitas/Thorp finished a 55-0 shutout.

