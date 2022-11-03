THORP — PUNCH member Will Bow has been drawing outlandish, weird stuff since he was young and, in some ways, his current body of work will serve as focus for meditation and daydreaming.
The Roslyn artist’s latest paintings are on exhibit this month at the PUNCH Gallery, 10630 North Thorp Highway, and a nice way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Art patrons can certainly cap off a First Friday Art Walk with a First Saturday at the old Thorp Fire House.
Coupled with his love of sketching, Bow discovered an affection for skateboarding after finding an old Variflex skateboard at a rummage sale. He was able to combine the two with a certain flare and expertise.
An obsession with the alternative culture and independent spirit that permeated skateboarding was set in motion. Countless hours were devoted to perusing Thrasher and Transworld magazines and copying designs from decks in the CCS skateboard catalogues.
He began building his own features to skate which included crummy ramps, rails, and platforms out of found fence posts, old doors, street signs, refrigerators, and discarded furniture. And time passed, and so did his obsession with skateboarding.
But once a thrill seeker, always a thrill seeker, he found a way to safely execute tricks and create a safe and injury-free space in his sketchbook and on his on painted canvas flags.
“You may find yourself imagining a 360 mute-to-fakie on one flag, brought back to the summer of ‘89 on another, or remembering where you got that scar on your knee from, or tending an outer space garden on the next,” he said.
Whatever the case, Bow hopes these canvas banners hold a moment of your day, and unearth something latent that’s been hidden inside each viewer.