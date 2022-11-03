Support Local Journalism


THORP — PUNCH member Will Bow has been drawing outlandish, weird stuff since he was young and, in some ways, his current body of work will serve as focus for meditation and daydreaming.

The Roslyn artist’s latest paintings are on exhibit this month at the PUNCH Gallery, 10630 North Thorp Highway, and a nice way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Art patrons can certainly cap off a First Friday Art Walk with a First Saturday at the old Thorp Fire House.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

