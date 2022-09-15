ROSLYN – With Halloween moving ever so close, county residents and their West side counterparts can look forward to a little beer and music to usher in fall in the mountains.
Ale aficionados and those just looking for a cold one on a fall day are invited to join in the fun at the Roslyn Yard for the 2022 Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival on Oct. 15, featuring the best and newest brews from around the county.
The Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival will introduce 13 different breweries from the Pacific Northwest. Attendees will also enjoy food from Roslyn’s local restaurant Basecamp Books & Bites and listen to live music by The Grit City Band, according to event coordinator, Gemma Withrow.
“The Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival is a great opportunity for attendees to appreciate Pacific Northwest brews, local foods, friends and the Roslyn area,” she said. “After the event is over the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce encourages guests to visit other local restaurants and businesses in downtown Roslyn.”
The festival is a 21-and-older event. Tickets can be purchased online on the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce website.
Ticket options are a $40 Festival Ticket, which includes one commemorative tasting glass, five tasting scrip tickets and entry into the festival.
For the designated drivers or folks that just want to enjoy the live music and a day in the scenic, historical community, organizers are offering a $5 general admission ticket.