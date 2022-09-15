roslyn mountain ale fest

The Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival will introduce 13 different breweries from the Pacific Northwest.

 Daily Record file

ROSLYN – With Halloween moving ever so close, county residents and their West side counterparts can look forward to a little beer and music to usher in fall in the mountains.

Ale aficionados and those just looking for a cold one on a fall day are invited to join in the fun at the Roslyn Yard for the 2022 Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival on Oct. 15, featuring the best and newest brews from around the county.

