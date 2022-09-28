Participants take part in the 2019 Run for the Brave 5K. This year’s event is 9 a.m., Sunday at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
Subscribe
Ellensburg’s Run for the Brave 5K takes place at 9 a.m., Sunday at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
The event is hosted this year by the Ellensburg Area Swim Team and is a fundraiser for the swim team and the Kittitas County Veterans Coalition.
People are invited to walk, run or push a stroller over the course. In the past, the event has featured firefighters completing the 5k in full gear.
For more information, to the Run for the Brave 5k Facebook page
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.