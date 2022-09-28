Run for the Brave

Participants take part in the 2019 Run for the Brave 5K. This year’s event is 9 a.m., Sunday at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.

 Daily Record file photo

Ellensburg’s Run for the Brave 5K takes place at 9 a.m., Sunday at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.

The event is hosted this year by the Ellensburg Area Swim Team and is a fundraiser for the swim team and the Kittitas County Veterans Coalition.

