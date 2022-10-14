In a county that has multiple fire districts and jurisdictions, the challenges of handling responses to structural fires in outlying areas continue to be an issue.
The challenges were put front and center last weekend in the case of a rural house fire that resulted in the total loss of a home and severe burns to the homeowner, who was subsequently airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Chief John Sinclair said Kittcom received a report of a structural fire in the Elk Springs area at approximately 7 a.m. last Sunday, saying he was paged to the incident due to the rule that anything that can be viewed from the valley floor results in a page to the duty chief.
After being paged, Sinclair contacted Kittcom and looked at a map to determine where the structure was located.
“It was clearly quite a way outside KVFR,” he said. “I explained that we would not be responding. They had already transferred the call to (Central Washington Incident Command).”
Sinclair said it appears the home was on Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife land, which ultimately lies within the Department of Natural Resources jurisdiction. Sinclair said a member of the DNR duty crew reached back out to Kittcom requesting mutual aid. Once Sinclair received the request for KVFR response, he authorized KVFR, Fire District 7, and Fire District 1 to be paged for response to the blaze.
“This is outside all three jurisdictions,” he said of the incident. “We did respond because we all have agreements with DNR to assist them. They called in for mutual aid assistance, and we went ahead and responded.”
Once county responders arrived on the scene, Sinclair said the shop building which was suspected to be the origin of the fire had completely burned and partially collapsed. He said approximately 30% of the main home structure had been consumed by fire at that point. DNR established command, and Sinclair said his crews worked under the DNR command structure to extinguish the blaze.
Along with the home being a total loss, Sinclair said multiple vehicles and tractors were also destroyed in the blaze.
“It’s a very sad tragedy,” he said. “The issue was that we were not able to get enough firefighting equipment, water, and things like that up there to safely engage the buildings. We kept the fire on that structural footprint and did not let it affect the neighbors, and we kept a wildland fire from happening.”
Sinclair said he is not aware of any injuries beyond the ones sustained by the homeowner and said it was some time before first responders were made aware of the burns sustained by that individual.
“We did not know that for a couple of hours,” he said. “He did not let anybody know he had been burned. Once we realized he was burned, we called in a medic unit, and had him treated and taken care of before sending him to Harborview.”
Sinclair said one of the challenges in responding to the fire was the extremely remote location at the end of Elk Springs Road.
“It’s probably half a mile from Highway 97 as the crow flies, but it’s a couple of miles up there off a dirt road,” he said of the home’s location. “It was multiple miles away from KVFR, which is the reason why we didn’t initially respond.”
A MATTER OF CHOICE
Looking ahead at the path toward preventing jurisdictional challenges from preventing rapid response in rural areas, Sinclair said multiple complex issues will need to be addressed to mitigate the problems incurred by first responders in these situations.
“There are multiple housing areas that are outside fire districts,” he said of the issue. “What we have done at KFVR is if it’s next to us, what we do is we send letters and explain they are outside the fire district and explain how they can join. We are currently doing that in the Hidden Valley area with Fire District 7, and it is an option.”
Despite providing outreach to residents who currently do not sit within fire districts, Sinclair said he cannot force them to join. Instead, he said he can only continue to educate them about the jurisdictional constraints that face first responders.
“People who are not in a fire district know they are not in a fire district, and they know if they are not inside a fire district, they’re not going to get a response,” he said. “The state constitution basically says that we cannot do gifting of public funds, so if it is not inside our jurisdiction and we don’t have an automatic or mutual aid agreement in place, we don’t do that. We don’t respond.”
Sinclair said KVFR is actively working with homeowners in the area where Sunday’s fire was located and said they have determined that they are closest to Fire District 1. Upon consultation with that district’s chief and the district’s board, he said those homeowners will potentially be offered a fire protection contract or the ability to be annexed.
“It’s one of those things where each district does things a little differently based on the wishes of their board,” Sinclair said of the process. “Each fire district is different, but that’s what we are trying to do, at least with KVFR and Fire District 7. We are offering people the opportunity if they are close to either district to annex into the district and have that fire protection.”
As they continue their outreach, Sinclair said he does come across homeowners that are aware they are outside a fire district and subsequently indicate that they are not interested in being annexed.
“You can’t force people into the district,” he said. “It has to be their choice. People can choose to live outside of those social services, and if they choose to, that remains their choice. I would love to have every structure in this county protected and I think that every structure should be protected, but I can’t extend my beliefs and my wishes onto other people because they have a different viewpoint.”