RWD Landscape Architects representative will present plans for Reed Park development on Wednesday at the City Council chambers.
Courtesy photo
Plans to develop a park master plan focused on improving park safety and expanding non-motorized access to the four-acre Reed Park, which sits on the hill above the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, are moving forward.
Bob Droll, from RWD Landscape Architects, will present three park plan options at the Reed Park master planning meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
The public can review and comment on plans that will include:
• The park’s current layout with minor improvements.
• A plan that incorporates overlook parking but with bigger changes to the park layout.
• A plan that incorporates minimal overlook parking.
The meeting will be an open house format where people can look at the plans, provide feedback on each to staff, planning commission members, or the landscape architect and then vote for their preferred presentation.
The goal of the master planning effort is to develop a park focused on improving park safety by expanding non-motorized access opportunities to and within the park, while still maintaining existing park elements that make Reed Park unique to our community.
A second community meeting is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at City Hall where the next iteration of conceptual plan(s) to incorporate the feedback from the Nov.16 meeting.
If there is general consensus for a park plan on Dec. 14, the plan will be taken to the Parks & Recreation Commission at their Feb. 8, 2023 meeting and it will eventually make its way to the City Council in March 2023 for final adoption.