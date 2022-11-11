Support Local Journalism


Plans to develop a park master plan focused on improving park safety and expanding non-motorized access to the four-acre Reed Park, which sits on the hill above the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, are moving forward.

Bob Droll, from RWD Landscape Architects, will present three park plan options at the Reed Park master planning meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

