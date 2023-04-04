The Kittitas Valley Event Center will become a place of agriculture discovery where students will have a chance to experience local farm equipment up close, live farm animals, displays on crops, irrigation equipment, on-farm conservation demonstrations so students can learn about agriculture.
The 20th annual Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day will share ag-business with third graders.
Daily Record file
Daily Record file
The educational process should include a little bit of everything, and growing up in a rural setting doesn’t necessarily mean people having a working knowledge of what agriculture or the agri-business does in the Kittitas Valley.
But an estimated 400 third-grade students from around Kittitas County will explore the various aspects of cattle ranching, raising livestock, dairying, hay, grain, and fruit production, irrigation, water and soil conservation, weed control and more at 10 different learning stations on April 11-12 at the 20th annual Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day.
“The main thing is to give students a little experience seeing animals and what the agriculture community does,” Kittitas County Conservation District Planner Mark Crowley said.
“Every third grade class in the county will participate. The majority of them are non-farm kids. This gives them a little taste of what the ag industry does and the importance in the county.”
According to Crowley, 378 students and 80 parents, grandparents, guardians, and teachers participated in 2022. In the last 100 years, farm food production has become highly specialized and is an increasingly rare lifestyle. The vast majority of America’s youth don’t know where their food comes from.
The lack of awareness carries over into adulthood. As a result, the general public does not adequately appreciate the importance of agricultural production. Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day provides students with a glimpse of what it takes to put food on their table, he said.
“The Washington State University extension started the program,” Crowley said. “Several years ago, it changed hands and the Kittitas County Conservation District is coordinating and sponsoring the event.
“A number of other programs in the county help out quite a bit and help man the stations. We have 4-H Club senior members and FFA students participate as group leaders help guide people around.”
Financial support is provided by Kittitas County Cattlemen’s Association, Kittitas County Farm Bureau, Kittitas County Hay Growers & Suppliers, and Kittitas County Water Purveyors.
The Kittitas County Cattle Women’s Association provides lunches for the event staff and instructors and sponsors a poster contest.