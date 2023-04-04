Support Local Journalism


The educational process should include a little bit of everything, and growing up in a rural setting doesn’t necessarily mean people having a working knowledge of what agriculture or the agri-business does in the Kittitas Valley.

But an estimated 400 third-grade students from around Kittitas County will explore the various aspects of cattle ranching, raising livestock, dairying, hay, grain, and fruit production, irrigation, water and soil conservation, weed control and more at 10 different learning stations on April 11-12 at the 20th annual Elementary Agriculture Appreciation Day.


Rodney Harwood

