...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of I-90 will likely have reduced
visibility due to dense fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 2
Gov. Jay Inslee, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and stqate lawmakers stand in front of the legislative building with Seahawks star Walter Jones after raising the 12th-man flag Wednesday.
Excited constituents and lawmakers stand outside the Capitol building in Olympia on Wednsesday waiting for Walter Jones to give a speech. People waved their “I’m in” banners and rallied for the Seattle Seahawks.
Gov. Jay Inslee, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and stqate lawmakers stand in front of the legislative building with Seahawks star Walter Jones after raising the 12th-man flag Wednesday.
Reneé Diaz / Washington State Journal
Excited constituents and lawmakers stand outside the Capitol building in Olympia on Wednsesday waiting for Walter Jones to give a speech. People waved their “I’m in” banners and rallied for the Seattle Seahawks.
OLYMPIA—Seahawks legend Walter Jones joined Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs in raising the 12th-man flag at the capitol Wednesday to promote this weekend’s playoff game.
The Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL wild card game on Saturday.
Lawmakers wore Seahawks jerseys and carried 12th-man banners as Jones raised the flag.
Jones said meeting Washington lawmakers in the capitol was a great way to kick off the legislative session.
“To get a chance to get them out of that element for just a second to have fun … to be able to do this for the state and get ready for the season is pretty amazing,” Jones said.
Known for being an impressive offensive lineman and an inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, Jones played his entire professional football career with the Seahawks and was a seven-time All-Pro selection.
Lawmakers joined Jones and took turns getting the flag to the top. The bright blue 12th-man flag waves beside the state and U.S. flags.
“I’m looking for them to make some noise in the playoffs. I think it’s pretty cool that they got a chance to get in. I’m looking forward to it,” Jones said.
Lawmakers and their constituents rushed to get a picture with Jones.
“I’ve learned never to doubt the Hawks, and they will always be there and fight for every yard. So, San Francisco, you don’t have a chance. Go Hawks,” Hobbs said.