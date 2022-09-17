The Kittitas County Fire Marshal position remains in a state of flux, with multiple decisions needing to be made to hire and retain an individual who will create a sense of permanency within the role.
For the time being, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Civil Deputy and Emergency Management Coordinator Darren Higashiyama is at the helm of the position, serving as interim fire marshal for the county. Higashiyama found himself taking on the responsibilities of fire marshal after previous fire marshal Ryan Mc Allister was fired for cause.
Mc Allister was placed on administrative leave by the county on June 24, and his employment was terminated on July 1. In the letter of termination sent from the county’s human resources department to Mc Allister, the county noted that Mc Allister failed to notify the county of an active suspension on his driver’s license as a result of a DUI. The letter stated Mc Allister drove approximately 5,000 miles in his work vehicle between the months of May and July 2021 while having a suspended license.
According to the letter, Mc Allister also failed to notify the county of a requirement that an ignition interlock device must be installed on his work vehicle. The letter said Mc Allister denied having a suspended license in a June 2022 meeting with Community Development Services Director Dan Carlson and Human Resources Director Kristine Foreman, claiming he had documentation to back up that statement. The department never received the documentation.
Mc Allister’s termination was just one installment in a series of tarnishes on the fire marshal position within the county. In July 2022, former county fire marshal Patrick Nicholson Jr. was sentenced to a year’s incarceration for felony voyeurism. Nicholson Jr. was the county’s fire marshal from 2017 to November 2021.
Nicholson Jr. was charged in November 2021 with two felony counts of voyeurism stemming from events in December 2012 while he was employed as a firefighter and paramedic for East Jefferson Fire and Rescue, a position he held from 2007 to 2015.
WHAT NOW
Higashiyama was appointed shortly after Mc Allister’s termination was put through in July, being selected for the position by the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners. Higashiyama said the transition was rather fast, as he was on vacation in Europe getting married when the turn of events began with Mc Allister.
“I came back, and on Monday I came walking into the office and that’s when they told me I was going to be the fire marshal,” he said. “The reason why they picked me was because of my experience in emergency management and dealing with the fire chief.”
Higashiyama said the interim position is designed to be a stopgap until county leadership decides who they will appoint as the next fire marshal, as well as where the position will be housed. It is currently housed within the Community Development Services department.
“The sheriff picked me so I can do a contract with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue to do our fire investigations and make sure that’s done,” he said.
As soon as he got on the job, Higashiyama said the major pressing issue was to work on determining when summer fire bans would be enacted within the county. He said Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Dietzel is certified in health and safety inspections, which takes a certain amount of work off the table of Higashiyama.
“We weren’t hurting in that area,” Higashiyama said of the roles within the position. “We just needed somebody that was in an exempt position to be able to call for a burn ban per county code. That’s why they chose the sheriff’s office, and they chose me.”
At one point in the past, Higashiyama said the position of fire marshal was housed within the sheriff’s office, with the position answering to the Board of County Commissioners. The position was moved over to CDS approximately six years ago. Higashiyama said the future question of where the position will be housed once a new fire marshal is selected will be up to the BOCC.
“Is it going to be its own department again, is it going to be under CDS,” he said of the options. “The sheriff has offered it. We’re not seeking work. We just said it could be housed here. There’s a lot going on to decide where the best fit is, but it will be up to the commissioners.”
THE PATH FORWARD
“We’re examining what brought us to this point,” Kittitas County Commissioner Cory Wright said of the process of hiring a new fire marshal. “We’ve had three consecutive holders of this position fired for cause, and now I think we need to figure out why we are not able to retain someone on a long-term basis in this position.”
Wright said the BOCC is examining whether the path forward would involve bringing the position into a different sort of alignment using civil service standards to help guide the hiring process and background checks involving the position.
“They ensure the qualifications are there, not only to perform the job, but also to have the assurance that we’ll have someone in that position long-term that has the right qualities to serve the public, and also to do it in a way that we’re not going to have to let them go unexpectedly,” Wright said of the importance of background investigations.
Looking ahead, Wright said the board will look at any possible changes in the reporting structure of the position due to the implementation of civil service standards, as well as an in-depth examination of what the right level of qualifications will be for future applicants, especially as it pertains to compensation.
“This has been a fairly busy job with fire investigations over the past few years,” he said of the responsibilities of the future fire marshal. “It can be time-consuming, and I’m not quite sure that was always taken into account when previous positions were put together. It’s important to attract the right person, and we need to make sure that they are compensated accordingly.”
When it comes to where the position would be housed, Wright said the board had previously looked at the possibility of housing it within the sheriff’s office, a move he said he opposed at the time.
“I opposed it because I wanted to make sure whoever had this job was not just an enforcement official, but also someone who was very aware of the critical interconnectedness between fire equipment, fire building codes, and the commercial effect that has on those contractors and ultimately homeowners and business owners that are trying to build. It’s a very delicate balance, and the right person gets that.”
Wright said the board hopes to decide on both who they hire for the fire marshal position, as well as where they will be housed by the end of October. As he looks at the path ahead, he said the major focus of the board is to get things right to create a sustainable foundation for whoever is selected to helm the position.
“We want to stop this streak of losing folks, and we want to get that right person,” he said of the process. “I think that’s going to be our prime focus here, is making sure that we get someone who knows how to strike that fine balance between saving lives, saving money, and making our county a better place in the process.”