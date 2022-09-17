cdsphoto.jpg

The position of fire marshal is currently housed in the county’s Community Development Services department.

 Karl Holappa/ Daily Record

The Kittitas County Fire Marshal position remains in a state of flux, with multiple decisions needing to be made to hire and retain an individual who will create a sense of permanency within the role.

For the time being, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Chief Civil Deputy and Emergency Management Coordinator Darren Higashiyama is at the helm of the position, serving as interim fire marshal for the county. Higashiyama found himself taking on the responsibilities of fire marshal after previous fire marshal Ryan Mc Allister was fired for cause.

