Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Items, such as furniture, reportedly were being dumped at a location on East 18th Avenue.
• A non-injury collision reportedly occurred in the alley you drive through to drop off mail on East Second Avenue.
• Items reportedly were stolen on East University Way.
• A bicyclist reported he was false charged by a bear near the Coal Mine Trail at Whitehead Road in Roslyn.
• Three rings reportedly were stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• A man wearing all black clothing, who had been drinking, reportedly was twirling in the middle of the street and also poking around a semi on Wildcat Way near Tomlinson Stadium.
• Windows were broken out of two vehicles and items were stolen on state Route 821, milepost 20.
• A cargo trailer reportedly was stolen on Rampart Drive at Snoqualmie Pass.
• Subjects reportedly were shooting pistols at a location along the Yakima River off state Route 10.
• A silver 2012 Mustang reportedly was stolen on state Route 97.
• A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Lower Peoh Point Road.
• A power line was reported down in an alley on East Fifth Avenue.
• A cow was reported in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
• A bear reportedly was seen behind Westview Villa on Denny Avenue in Cle Elum.
• A vehicle reportedly was rear-ended on Canyon Road and Woodhouse Loop.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Flames reportedly were coming from under the cab of a semi on South Canyon Road.
• A bush fire was reported east of the exit on Interstate 90, milepost 80.
• A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Aug. 31-Sept. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• No arrests were reported during this time period.
