Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Petty cash reportedly was stolen and the credit card was not in the credit card holder on East University Way.
• Mail was reported stolen on North Sprague Street.
• A vehicle reportedly was vandalized with candy and soda in a parking lot on North Main Street Friday. There is video footage.
• A vehicle reportedly backed into the reporting party’s van on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn on Saturday. The person left and note on the vehicle but now is not replying to the reporting party’s messages.
• A non-injury collision involving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee and a Volkswagen Jetta was reported on South Main Street.
• A non-injury collision was reported on Reecer Creek and West Bender Road.
• A phone was reported stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
• The neighbor’s cattle reportedly were in the reporting party’s field on Southridge Drive.
• A man reportedly punched the reporting party three times in the face on North Pearl Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• Smoke reportedly was coming from a residential area on West Seventh Avenue.
• An attended burn with large flames was reported on state Route 97.
• A wood-burning fire pit was reported on Cabin Creek Road, milepost 2.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
