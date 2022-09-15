Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 14-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A power line in a tree reportedly was starting to spark on McDonald Road and Lower Peoh Point Road.
• Cows reportedly went across the John Wayne Trail and then back into their field on Faust Road. The reporting party said there was a break in a fence that needed to be repaired.
• A person reportedly left without paying for groceries on East Mountain View Avenue. The person was last seen heading west bound toward Main Street.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 89.
• A hit and run was reported on East Capitol Avenue and South Ruby Street.
• The reporting party said downstairs neighbors take belongings from her porch and throw them away on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
• A hit and run was reported on Jennie Circle in Kittitas.
• A Nissan Rogue reportedly was rear-ended by a Subaru Outback on West 15th Avenue.
• A non-injury collision involving a semi and a BMW was reported on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.
• A Glock Model 21 45 firearm reportedly was stolen from a vehicle on Cascade View Drive in Ronald.
• A Nintendo Switch was reported stolen on East Cherry Lane.
• A dead deer was reported in the roadway on state Route 970, milepost 5 near Cle Elum.
• A subject associated with a dark SUV reportedly was vandalizing donation bins on North Main Street.
• Two men reportedly were fighting in a yard on East Manitoba Avenue.
• Extra patrols were requested due to semis speeding through the school zone at the Easton School.
Fire
• A fire was reported on Circle Cross Road and Schnebly Road. It was visible from a residence on Cooke Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 14-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 32-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for felony violation of a no-contact order. No bail.
• A 39-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for probation violation/second-degree criminal trespass and failure to appear/taking a motor vehicle. Bail $5,100.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.