Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Temperatures 98 to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A collision was reported on Vantage Highway and Parke Creek Road.
• An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
• The reporting party believed he heard seven gun shots followed by a vehicle driving by on Manitoba Avenue.
• A bear was reported in a yard on Roslyn Place in Cle Elum.
• Traffic cones with “no parking” signs attached them were placed in the land of the road on West Fifth Avenue and North Main Street.
• Power was reported out on East Capitol Avenue and South Anderson Street.
• A large pile of vegetation and debris was reported in the crosswalk at West Third Avenue and North Water Street.
• Metal items were reported in the southbound lane of North Airport Road and East Bender Road.
• Equipment was reported stolen on state Route 10.
• A man reportedly was riding a bicycle with a dog attached to a leash on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.
• A white Subaru reportedly was rear-ended by a red Jeep Cherokee on North Pearl Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 1-2 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A brush fire, approximately the size of a bowl of cereal, was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 136.
• A brush fire was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 134.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 1-2 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 27-year-old Kennewick man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a license suspended. Bail $1,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.