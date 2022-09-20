Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• An assault was reported on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
• A hit and run was reported on East Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 71.
• A 1980s Chevy pickup reportedly went through a ditch and into the bushes on Westside Road and Gobblers Knob Road.
• The reporting party’s vehicle was struck in August on East First Street in Cle Elum. A note was left on the vehicle, but the reporting party has been unable to locate the person.
• A 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor was reported stolen on Airport Road.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on North Airport Road and East Sanders Road.
• A vehicle reportedly struck a cow on Wilson Creek Road and Game Farm Road.
• A vehicle’s tires reportedly were slashed on West Fifth Avenue.
• Subjects reportedly were throwing Styrofoam items onto the balcony and sidewalk on Chestnut Street.
• A symbol reportedly was drawn on the drywall in a locker room on North Wildcat Way.
• A silver Ford Escape reportedly ran into a ditch on the top of a rock on North Chestnut Street.
• A man reportedly walked into the reporting party’s chicken coop, walked around the property and then left on Pointer Lane.
• The reporting party walked by a business on North Main Street and notice the glass on the front door was broken. Unknown if the business was burglarized.
• A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 63.
• Two women reportedly walked behind a residence and took the window out of the back door to gain entrance. The reporting party was not sure if they resided there.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A wood-burning fire pit was reported on Klocke Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrest reports were received before deadline.
