Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A man reportedly was in the middle of the roadway throwing metal rods at the street on North Alder Street in the area of Sanders Road.
• A man on a bicycle reportedly was cursing at passersby in a parking lot on South Water Street.
• The reporting party advised that subjects stole 100 gallons of diesel a few weeks ago and the same subjects came in last night and broke a pump to get diesel on Paintbrush Lane in Ronald.
• The reporting party was stopped at the light in the right-turn lane on North Wildcat Way and East University Way and was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene.
• A purse reportedly was stolen while the person was shopping on South Water Street.
• A locked bicycle reportedly was stolen on North Chestnut Street.
• A 2001 Toyota 4Runner was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
• The reporting party keeps seeing a flashlight inside the historic Hawthorn Middle School in Ronald.
• A black bear was reported on state Route 903 in Ronald.
• A Toyota Tundra reportedly was broken into and a raft trailer stolen on state Route 821, milepost 10.
• The reporting party’s neighbor reportedly tried to run the reporting party’s husband off the road on Thrall Road and Badger Pocket Road.
• A two-vehicle collision was reported on Vantage Highway and Pfenning Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 33-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for violation of a no-contact order and residential burglary. No bail.
• A 37-year-old Clinton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for parole violation/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
• A 35-year-old Palm Springs, California man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear/possession/use/delivery of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.
• A 27-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $1,000.
• A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/organized retail theft. Bail $10,000.