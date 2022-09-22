Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The reporting party witnessed a white Ford Escape hit her vehicle and then leave the scene on West Fifth Avenue.
• A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.
• A driver with a loaded AR-15 was moving it around, picking it up and making sure the reporting party saw it on Interstate 90, milepost 60.
• A dead cat was reported in the northbound lane of North Ruby Street.
• A burglary was reported on Gobblers Knob Road.
• An assault was reported on Hanson Road.
• An unoccupied golf cart reportedly was in a ditch off of Thorp Prairie Road and Horlick Road.
• An iPad reportedly was stolen in Black Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
• A 1989 Chevy box truck was reported stolen on state Route 906 at Snoqualmie Pass.
• An assault was reported on East 11th Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A black column of smoke reportedly was coming from a residence on West Nevada Avenue and North Third Street in Roslyn.
• A large bonfire was reported in a backyard on Lookout Mountain Drive.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 40-year-old Naches man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $100.
• A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for reckless endangerment. Bail $1,000.
• A 24-year-old Bellevue man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for carrying/exhibiting/drawing a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit. Bail $2,000.
