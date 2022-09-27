Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A concrete truck reportedly rolled into a ditch on Lower Green Canyon Road and was on its side. The ignition was crushed and the reporting party could not turn the vehicle off.
• A collision was reported on South Canyon Road and South Main Street.
• The neighbor’s pigs reportedly were getting into the neighbor’s property on Upper Badger Pocket Road.
• A Rottweiler reportedly was acting aggressively when people walked by a residence on East Third Street in Cle Elum. It appeared like the fence would not contain him.
• A bicycle was reported stolen on North Chestnut Street.
• A collision involving a Ford Fusion and Toyota Highlander was reported on North Ruby Street and East Fifth Avenue.
• A man reportedly walked into a store on West University Way and then turned and promptly walked out. It was odd behavior and the man had been walking in front of the store ever since.
• A dead cat was reported in a ditch of Upper Peoh Point Road and Casassa Road. A flag was left in the ditch to mark it.
• A vehicle prowl involving a 1999 Ford Explorer was reported on East 18th Avenue.
• The reporting party’s vehicle reportedly was rear-ended by a school bus on state Route 903.
• A hit and run was reported on South Main Street.
• A cow was reported in the middle of the roadway on Thrall Road and Moe Road.
• A transgender student reportedly was followed into the restroom by an unknown subject who tried to get into the stall with them on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
• A person reportedly was stopped for shoplifting at a store on South Water Street.
• The reporting party advised he was bitten on the hand by a black Lab at the Rotary Park dog park and that another person threatened to kill the reporting party.
• A three-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Walnut Street.
• A man reportedly was threatening a woman with a child in a stroller on South Main Street in Kittitas.
• An assault was reported on East Kyllo Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• The strong odor of smoke was reported on Old Grove Trail and Swiftwater Drive near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 21-year-old Enumclaw man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving and attempting to elude. Bail $1,000.
• A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for third-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, felony harassment/domestic violence and first-degree burglary/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.