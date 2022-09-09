Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A cat reportedly was stuck behind a water heater on North Alder Street.
• A vehicle reportedly struck another vehicle in a parking lot on South Railroad Avenue.
• A package reportedly was stolen on Deer Valley Road.
• Two black cows were reported in the roadway on Southridge Drive and Riverbottom Road.
• The coin box for an air pump reportedly had been tampered with on East University Way.
• A woman reportedly was attempting to run the reporting party over on Yellowstone Road at Snoqualmie Pass. The reporting party has her blocked in his driveway. The reporting party has the woman at gunpoint.
• An unknown subject reporting slashed the tires and broke the windows of the reporting party’s vehicle on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum.
• A burglary was reported on Snow Cabin Place at Snoqualmie Pass.
• A large pig reportedly was in the reporting party’s yard and then was walking on the road on Willowdale Road.
• A man reportedly was dancing in the street and kicking mailboxes on West 15th Avenue and North Columbia Street.
• The reporting party observed a cougar on the east side of the KXLE building, along the fence line, on Vantage Highway.
• A hit and run was reported on East Capitol Avenue.
• A non-injury collision involving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe and a Dodge Caravan was reported on Tony Circle in Kittitas.
• A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Wildwind Lane.
• A white truck was in the median of Interstate 90, milepost 69.
• The reporting party’s daughter has a Simply Safe monitor on her vehicle and it is showing subjects hooking a car dolly to her vehicle on state Route 97 near Cle Elum.
• A medium-sized dog reportedly was running loose in the roadway on South Canyon Road.
• A case of water was reported stolen on West First Street in Cle Elum.
• A dead deer was reported in the eastbound lane of Manastash Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 8-9 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
• A smoke investigation was reported on Thorp Prairie Road.
• Smoke was reported in the field behind Burger King on South Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 8-9 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 32-year-old Pendleton, Oregon woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/second-degree taking a vehicle. Bail $5,000.
• A 41-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
• A 26-year-old Easton man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for obstructing a public servant, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. Bail $2,500.