Adult Activity Center coordinator Katelyn Clavette said ood for around 400 meals was prepared for their first in-person Community Thanksgiving dinner since the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
Louise Wright, right, helps to greet community members at the door at the Community Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center. Wright signed them in to keep track of the number of attendees and directed them to sit at any table.
Volunteers worked to bring plates of food to community members.
Libby Williams for the Daily Record
David Wright, right, handed slices of pie with whipped cream to community members at the Community Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
Libby Williams for the Daily Record
Libby Williams for the Daily Record
ELLENSBURG — Community members of all ages and walks of life gathered for a free Thanksgiving meal at the Armory at the Kittitas Valley Event Center on Wednesday.
The dinner, hosted by the Ellensburg Parks and Recreation Department, Rotary, Kittitas School District and the Adult Activity Center, was the 27th of its kind, and the first in-person version since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a time to have a meal,” event coordinator and Adult Activity Center coordinator Katelyn Clavette said. “...We know there are people who won’t get a meal this holiday season.”
Food and funding for the event came from the different hosts, as well as donations from community members, Clavette said.
The meal featured turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, cranberries, stuffing, rolls and pumpkin pie.
Clavette and a team of volunteers started preparing turkeys on Monday, to serve around 400 people Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
“Being a part of a community is just really important,” Clavette said. “Some people don’t have family… it’s just a really cool event.
During the dinner, around 50 to 60 volunteers helped greet people at the door, bring plates of food to people and run the pie and drinks stations.
“I’ve always wanted to do this, forever and ever,” volunteer Louise Wright said. “Just greeting here, these people coming in, they come in so happy,”
Wright heard about the event through a friend, and when she and her husband, David, were left with no plans this holiday, they signed up right away.
Wright said she and her husband also planned to host six exchange students from CWU for a Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at their home.
“Food is definitely a connector,” Wright said. “I don’t know their history, and it doesn’t matter.”