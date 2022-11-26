Support Local Journalism


ELLENSBURG — Community members of all ages and walks of life gathered for a free Thanksgiving meal at the Armory at the Kittitas Valley Event Center on Wednesday.

The dinner, hosted by the Ellensburg Parks and Recreation Department, Rotary, Kittitas School District and the Adult Activity Center, was the 27th of its kind, and the first in-person version since the COVID-19 pandemic.


