Children’s laughter filled the air as the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Station next to BiMart was enlivened with the spirit of Christmas during the Shop with a Cop and Firefighter annual event on Saturday, a tradition spanning over 20 years.
A decorated Christmas tree wearing a firefighter’s hat stood in the center of tables in the station, surrounded by approximately 40 elementary school-aged children selected by school counselors in Kittitas County, Easton and Upper County each paired with volunteer first responders.
The groups shared sausage, eggs and pancakes for breakfast, next to a gleaming row of bicycles by the emergency vehicles eager to be given away. Volunteers across several districts helped children climb onto firetrucks and play with fire gear, which provided many adorable photo opportunities.
Twenty-one children’s names were drawn to receive bikes donated by fire and police districts as well as private donors. Valley View Special Education teacher Lindsay Bennett attended the event for the first time with her student, who happened to win a bike.
“This was absolutely amazing,” Bennett said. “I’ve never been a part of it before and I got the opportunity to bring one of my students and be excited with him. The police officer that we are with is so caring, and talking to my student about how his favorite part of the job is helping people and events like this, which is really cool for my students to see.”
Some children who won bikes decided not to keep them in the spirit of giving.
“When we do this random drawing for the bikes, then you have a couple of kids say ‘I already have a bike. I’d like to give it to somebody else,’ so that happens every year as well,” Ellensburg Police Department Detective Sergeant Cameron Clasen said.
According to Clasen, the fire department helped prepare the breakfast, which served as a great way for the children to get acquainted with their volunteers.
After the drawing, the group walked through a snowy wonderland to meet Santa riding a firetruck outside BiMart. Santa said out of the 35 years he has been working in his position, the Shop with a Cop and Firefighter event is his favorite.
Santa greeted the gleeful children and first responders with high fives as they filed into the red gates of BiMart for a shopping spree provided by donations. Each child was given $150 to spend on any items they wished, as their first responder friends accompanied them around the store. Popular items included plush toys, pillows, blankets, electronics and sweet treats. Clasen commented on the charitable attitude he sees among the young shoppers each year.
“These kids don’t just shop for themselves, but they almost always shop for their sibling, and for their mom, dad or grandparents,” Clasen said.
Clasen said BiMart has remained the chosen location for the event for the past two decades. BiMart Assistant Manager Jeremy Paull said he has enjoyed this event for the three years he has been working there.
“What I enjoy the most out of it is the little kids worrying about somebody else,” Paull said. “It’s amazing how the kids, they could load up for themselves but they’re always worried about their other siblings, their parent, somebody down the street, so it’s very hard not to get emotional at that. It’s a very difficult, hectic time of year, but this sure puts smiles on a lot of faces.”
Kittitas County Fire District 7 volunteer Mary McCarthy said this event is important to build connections among different community members.
“This is a wonderful event and is so important for the community and the kids to see the first responders and who’s going to come help them in their time of need,” McCarthy said.
Clasen reflected on, “how fortunate we are to have generous donations from businesses and from citizens and then from first responders as well, donating their time, even donating their money and buying bikes.”