Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Children’s laughter filled the air as the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Station next to BiMart was enlivened with the spirit of Christmas during the Shop with a Cop and Firefighter annual event on Saturday, a tradition spanning over 20 years.

A decorated Christmas tree wearing a firefighter’s hat stood in the center of tables in the station, surrounded by approximately 40 elementary school-aged children selected by school counselors in Kittitas County, Easton and Upper County each paired with volunteer first responders.


Tags

Recommended for you