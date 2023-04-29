Cle Elum-Roslyn High School’s Cole and Grant Dunham (from left), Sam and Max Dearing, Tristan and Caleb Bogart and Zaili and Zoi Romig have their respective baseball and softball teams rolling this spring.
JAKE MCNEAL / DAILY RECORD
With three sets of baseball brothers and a pair of softball sisters, the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School baseball and softball teams are a lot to write home about.
Caleb and Tristan Bogart, Max and Sam Dearing, Cole and Grant Dunham and Zoi and Zaili Romig make it happen this spring.
Max Dearing, a 6-foot, 2-inch junior catcher and right-handed pitcher, leads the Warriors (13-1 overall, 4-0 Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West) with 19 RBIs.
Caleb, a 6-foot senior shortstop, right-handed pitcher and a twice-reigning EWAC West Player of the Year, is first with 28 runs. He’s also 4-0 in nine pitching appearances with a 1.41 ERA through 34.2 innings.
The Warriors are ranked No. 1 in the Class 2B state baseball rankings.
The baseball team has won 13 games in a row, and ranks above defending state champion Brewster (18-1) and Jenkins of Chewelah (16-3). The Warriors softball team (7-5, 3-1 and on a five-game streak) is ranked No. 15, is riding a five-game winning streak is 7-5 overall, 3-1 in conference play.
“It’s easy for me, it’s tough for them,” said third-year baseball coach Mike Halverson of managing the brothers. “I enjoy it, but I think they take home more of it, and what happens on the field goes home with them at the end of the day, so they’ve got to deal with it when they get home.
“I’ve known Max and Sam for five-plus years now — I coached Sam in little league and summer ball and everything, and I’ve been working with Max since 2019. I met Caleb his freshman year in 2019 before we got shut down with COVID.
“It’s been exciting to see Caleb grow over the four years and graduating this year, and the same seeing Max grow over the last four years, especially as a catcher, and Sam as a catcher, so we always get individual days at practice,” Halverson said.
The baseball team has outscored its opponents by an average of 8.8 runs per game and has won by at least 10 runs six times. The softball squad outscores opponents by 2.9 runs and has won by at least 10 runs five times.
Sam, Tristan, and Zaili were all called up to varsity in their eighth grade seasons, and Cole and Grant play on the junior varsity this spring.
“It’s special,” said Caleb Bogart of playing with Tristan. “It’s like a mini version of me.”
Zoi and Zaili said it would feel strange if they didn’t play together.
“We’ve played together from Tee Ball all the way up, so a long time together,” said Zoi, a 5-foot, 5-inch senior shortstop, righty pitcher and second baseman — and the returning EWAC West Player of the Year.
“We play really good together because we know each other, so it works good. I guess we don’t really have to talk about it like we do with other teammates, we just kind of know each other, especially when I’m pitching and she’s catching.”
Each team is scheduled to play doubleheaders at 11 a.m. Saturday at White Swan, which carries respective 10-5-1, 2-2 and 3-7, 2-0 records.