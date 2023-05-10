Garrett Loen (5), Landon McCracken (7), Kai Twaites (12), Justus Schmidt (2), Jaxon Orejudos (16), Ty Estey (15) and the Ellensburg High School baseball team celebrate a big third inning in the Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament championship on Tuesday at Carlon Park's Archer Field in Selah.
Brayden Twaites (11) and Jonathan Rominger (3) force an out at first base in the Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament championship on Tuesday at Carlon Park's Archer Field in Selah.
Ayden Pettigrew (14) leads off from second base in the Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament championship on Tuesday at Carlon Park's Archer Field in Selah.
Brayden Twaites (11) helps to end a half-inning at home plate in the Class 2A District 5/6 Tournament championship on Tuesday at Carlon Park's Archer Field in Selah.
Whether the Ellensburg High School baseball team qualifies for its fifth Class 2A State run in a row and its 14th state trip since 1973 comes down to a District 5/6/8 crossover with Clarkston on Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.
The Bulldogs (16-6 overall), 6-1 in their last seven outings and No. 4 in the RPI Rankings, will host the 11th-ranked and District 8 runner-up Bantams (18-5) at 1 p.m.
Clarkston is 6-4 in its last 10 games and faces a 3 1/2-hour trip to Ellensburg after a 4-3 loss to Shadle Park on Tuesday in the district championship game in Spokane.
The Bantams strive for their first state trip since they went finished fourth in the Class 2A tournament in 2013. Ellensburg returns from fourth place in the 2022 tournament.
Ellensburg lost to 14-4 to top-ranked Selah (20-2) in a five-inning District 5/6 final on Tuesday.
Ayden Pettigrew’s two-run double to right-center helped to put the Bulldogs up 4-2 midway through the third inning, but the Vikings answered with seven runs in the bottom of the third on the way to their 16th win in a row and their first state berth since they won their second Class 2A title in 2019.
Selah sophomore second baseman Beau Benjamin batted 3-for-4, scored three times and drove in two as junior third baseman/pitcher Eian Peralta struck out nine.