Whether the Ellensburg High School baseball team qualifies for its fifth Class 2A State run in a row and its 14th state trip since 1973 comes down to a District 5/6/8 crossover with Clarkston on Saturday at Rotary Park’s Jeff Greear Field.

The Bulldogs (16-6 overall), 6-1 in their last seven outings and No. 4 in the RPI Rankings, will host the 11th-ranked and District 8 runner-up Bantams (18-5) at 1 p.m.


