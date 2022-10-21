...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until noon PDT Friday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Summit Pro Rodeo saddle bronc horse Kangaroo Lou shows Cole Elshere the arena floor during the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs two years ago. Kangaroo Lou will buck at the Mountain States Circuit Finals this weekend and later at the National Finals Rodeo.
Summit Pro Rodeo bareback horse Game Trail combined with Tanner Aus to win the Daily Record Xtreme Bares and Broncs a couple of years ago. Game Trail is in Colorado to buck at the Mountain States Circuit Finals. It is also scheduled to perform at the National Finals Rodeo in December.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record file
Summit Pro Rodeo has an impressive list of stock at the Mountain States Circuit Rodeo in Loveland, Colo., this weekend.
LOVELAND, Colo. — It’s not quite like rolling the dice at Thomas Mack Arena in Las Vegas, but the Circuit Finals Rodeos around the country bring the buck with high-level energy from both man and beast.
Summit Pro Rodeo co-owner Daniel Beard is in Loveland, Colorado, this weekend with a truck load of stock for the Mountain States Circuit Finals at The Ranch MAC Equipment Inc. Indoor Arena.
“The cowboy talent is a mixture of the big dogs and little dogs. Some guys are out on the PRCA Circuit and others stay local, but a lot good riders come from the (Mountain States Circuit),” Beard said. “It gives locals a chance to compete against the big guys.”
The PRCA created a system in 1975 that breaks up the United States into 12 circuits. Some circuits include as few as one state, like the California, Texas and Montana Circuits. There are as many as 13 states in the First Frontier Circuit in the northeastern.
Top competitors from each event qualify to compete in the circuit finals rodeos. Champions from those rodeos, along with year-end winners, are invited to Kissimmee, Florida, to the RAM NCFR championships. So, there’s a lot at stake around the country.
Beard’s partner J.D. Hamacker runs his part of the Summit Pro Rodeo operation out of Laramie, Wyoming, and the third partner, Byron Juma, runs bulls out of Torrington, Wyoming.
Providing stock for the Circuit Finals is a big deal and Summit Pro Rodeo will buck 12 bareback horses, nine saddle broncs and 13 bulls in the rough stock lineup.
Not all the animals are coming from Washington state, but the Colorado lineup includes saddle bronc Kangaroo Lou, which won a round at the NFR last year when Brody Cress rode to a 91-point ride.
Saddle bronc Dry Creek is also headed to the NFR this year and will get in some work in Colorado before the December big show.
Summit Pro Rodeo also has NFR bareback horse in Game Trail on the trailer, along with NFR bull Grey Denim, as well as other top-notch bucking stock.
“The stock that I personally have here, three barebacks — Game Trail, Funny Riddle and Revolving Door,” Beard said. “In saddles, we have Goodnight Trail and Spanish Nights. We also have four bulls with Black Sails, Wired All Day, Jello Sheriff and Living on a Prayer.”
All are capable of winning at any given time, but consistency is what punches the ticket to the National Finals Rodeo, he said.
Kangaroo Lou won second at Cheyenne Frontier Days. It also won at Castle Rock (Colo.) and South Dakota.
Game Trail won the short go at Rapid City, S.D., and put up an 89-point ride to place third in Yellowstone. It won a long go in Ellensburg and has provided a steady trip to the pay window all season.
“It’s never enough to have the one good trip. Getting to the NFR is one thing, but they’re looking for consistency,” Beard said of the cowboys who make the stock requests for the NFR.
“It’s a real honor to get your stock picked. There are not a whole lot of companies in the PRCA that have both horses and bulls selected. So, to be able to take a bareback, a bronc and a bull is pretty special. It shows we have good stock.”
The animals Summit Pro Rodeo is sending to Thomas Mack Arena in December includes:
Bareback – Game Trail
Saddle Broncos – Kangaroo Lou, Cat Walk, Dry Creek