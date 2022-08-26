...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The Seattle-based Dusty 45s will play the Hoedown in the Downtown at Unity Park on Aug. 31.
News leading up to the Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair are rumbling on the horizon like a summer storm rippling through the buffalo grass, and the events leading up to the Labor Day Weekend extravaganza are on the way.
The Hoedown in the Downtown — the social kickoff to the Ellensburg Rodeo — will once again feature the rockabilly sounds of the Dusty 45s.
The 45s have built their fanbase throughout the Pacific Northwest one rockin’ moment at a time and this year is expected to fall into step one more time.
Ellensburg fan favorites, the Spiced Rye Band, featuring the sounds of Larry and Re Hart, will open the night with a collection of original and longtime favorites from the songbooks of many musical stars.
“When they invited us to play, it was a pretty big deal for us, because we’ve always been busy during rodeo week and haven’t been able to play. It’s a real honor to be included in such prominent event,” Re said.
“It’s great to be able to open for the Dusty 45s. We don’t often get to hear other bands play during the season, because we’re always playing somewhere. So, it’s going to be fun to stick around and listen to them. I have been in the community long enough to know these guys and it’s exciting to be invited to be a part of the kickoff to the whole weekend.”
Larry and Re Hart created Spiced Rye in 2018, after relocating to Central Washington, from the Central Coast of California, where they were founding members of the band “3 for the Road.” Leaving a bandmate behind, Larry and Re found themselves needing to reinvent their sound, as a duo.
Spiced Rye has well over 30 original songs with what is best described as an Americana/singer songwriter sound. But they have created a vast list of covers, across many genres.
“What we’re trying to do is put our own fingerprints on it. With our set, we’ll do a more country. We’re a little more on the Americana vibe, but we’ll put a little more country in it. We do a lot of songs that are popular with the people that come out to see us, but we’ll thrown in originals.”
They will add a percussionist for the Hoedown show with Troy Goodreaux on congas to add to the sound on the Rotary Pavilion.
“He gives us a little more high energy,” she said. “We’ve always been diverse, but we want to be on target for this audience.”
DUSTY 45s
Billy Joe Huels trumpet has fueled the fire in the Pacific Northwest for well over 25 years.
The band was founded in 1997 Huels, who is the charismatic singer/songwriter, guitarist and trumpeter, front man. Huels’ songs draw inspiration from the roots of rock, rhythm and blues, honky-tonk and jazz. The band also consists of Kohen Burrill (drums), Robin Cady (upright bass) and Rod Cook (lead guitar).
The Seattle-based touring quartet has a reputation for high-octane music well before Huels developed his visual trademark when he sets fire to his trumpet for his last song.
They have shared the stage with several greats including, Lyle Lovett, Brandi Carlile, John Prine, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Lucinda Williams, Leann Rhymes, Michael Franti and Spearhead.
The Dusty 45s have released seven recordings. The 2014 album, “Live and On Fire,” showcases the best of their bold and brassy sound recorded live at the Triple Door in Seattle.
Huels and the band are currently working on a new recording, to be released in 2022.