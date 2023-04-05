Support Local Journalism


Thorp artist Renee Adams’ footprints are all throughout the Pacific Northwest with an upcoming exhibit scheduled to be installed at the Seattle Center in August, as well as other works throughout the Kittitas Valley.

The Gallery One Visual Arts Center co-curator was one of 12 artists selected for the 2022-23 Seattle Office of Arts & Culture cohort. She is currently in training and attending workshops, as the Seattle organization invests in the next generation of public artists with its annual Public Art Boot Camp.


