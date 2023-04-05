Local artists Renee Adams, left, and Lindsey Salmonson currently have a body of work on display at The Palace Gallery, 210 West Fourth Avenue, Suite X, just in time for the April First Friday Art Walk. The exhibit also includes works by the Morgan Middle School woodshop class.
The First Friday Art Walk exhibit at The Palace Gallery called “Understory” includes work by the Morgan Middle School woodshop class. The class cut leaves out of plywood and did some wood burning on the surface.
Thorp artist Renee Adams’ footprints are all throughout the Pacific Northwest with an upcoming exhibit scheduled to be installed at the Seattle Center in August, as well as other works throughout the Kittitas Valley.
The Gallery One Visual Arts Center co-curator was one of 12 artists selected for the 2022-23 Seattle Office of Arts & Culture cohort. She is currently in training and attending workshops, as the Seattle organization invests in the next generation of public artists with its annual Public Art Boot Camp.
Adams and Lindsey Salmonson currently have a body of work on display at The Palace Gallery, 210 West Fourth Avenue, Suite X, just in time for the April First Friday Art Walk.
Using science communication as the basis for collaboration, Salmonson and Adams created “Understory” to share some of the wonder and joy provided by visions of the Pacific Northwest.
Since the exhibit is made possible through a grant by the Ellensburg Arts Commission, it also adds an educational element, Adams said.
“As part of the support we were given by the arts commission, we went to Morgan Middle School and worked with the kids in Josh Humprey’s woodshop class. We talked with them about how wood is a product and how it opens the door to other creative thinking,” Adams said. “We showed them examples of different artists who used wood in their work.
“They cut these leaves out of plywood and did some wood burning on the surface. So, those will be part of the exhibit. I think it’s important to give children opportunities to be an artist and have that experience of showing something they’ve created in a gallery setting.”
Artist/curator Karl Schwiesow, who does work as a restorer and is the assistant curator at Dick and Jane’s Spot, opened 1,000-square-foot Palace Gallery in time for the First Friday Art Walk back in July. The upstairs gallery on Fourth Avenue will showcase the creative elements of the Morgan Middle School woodshop students, as well as the professional imagery of Adams and Salmonson.
“We wanted to offer the opportunity to be shown, but also make it educational for them,” Adams said. “It’s cool to involve them. Lindsey and I both have our own studio practice. Lindsey is mostly ceramics, but she might have some other materials in the exhibit.
“I’m doing some art work with steel, highlighting some different aspects the forest like the wild flowers, the mushrooms, the soil micro-organisms.”
On Pearl Street, the Clymer Museum/Gallery features the work of Tarra Hall-Ward, a Central Washington based artist who works with oil paints and mixed media drawings to translate chemistry concepts in the McGiffen Room.
William Hermanns and Debora Watkins are in the mail gallery; Lenny Harms' work will be going up on The Wall on Friday for the First Friday Art Walk.
“Tarra’s work eloquently reveals what research in neuroscience confirms, the human experience is about creativity,” Clymer curator Matthew Lennon said. “Her work reveals the nature of our world and the domains that form it.
“Each piece seems to reveal one of the unlimited and complex building blocks of life," Lennon said. "And their inherent beauty.”
The Blue Bear Puppet Lab will feature the work of Adrienne Leyvas, a versatile artist with a strong background in fine arts and a passion for the theatrical arts.
With a natural talent for creativity, she pursued a degree in fine arts and honed her skills through a decade-long tour with Cirque du Soleil, where she gained a diverse skill set and hands-on experience in areas such as props, backstage management, carpentry and stage building.
Leyvas infuses a unique creativity and perspective into every project she works on.
Street artist Jason Clifton’s unique style of art is on display at The Mule Cocktail Bar.
“Jason will be adding some new pieces special for First Friday,” owner Sarah Beauchamp said. “When I heard Toby Brady, I really liked his style of Americana. I think people will like him and he’ll go on at 6 p.m.”
There is a little something different this month with an Evening of Comedy at the Pine Street Events Center (404 North Pine Street, Suite 1) on Friday night. Comedian Morgan Preston will go on at 7 p.m.
The Ellensburg Blosers go on at 6 p.m. at The Gard Vintners, bringing a unique sound to the Ellensburg Downtown.