A stage one burn ban has been imposed in Kittitas County by the state Department of Ecology, according to a news released from the department.
Stage 1 means no outdoor burning, agricultural burning, or uncertified wood stove use, except where stove is the only source of heat.
The cause for the action is “air stagnation in Central Washington is producing high levels of particulate pollution,” according to the release.
The ban is in place until further notice and will be reassessed on Wednesday or Thursday. A stage one ban also is in place in Okanogan, Chelan and Douglas counties.
