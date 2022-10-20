Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The 2022 fire season may be coming to an end in the near future for Central Washington residents, but state agencies want to emphasize that the steps needed to prepare properties to be resilient against the threat of wildfire can be done any time of year.

Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz gathered with residents, community leaders, and local fire district in at the Pineloch Sun community near Ronald last week to talk about the expansion of a program that offers resources to residents to help protect their properties from the threat of wildfires.

Tags

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

Recommended for you