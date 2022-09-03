Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It was moving day on Saturday afternoon at the Ellensburg Rodeo.

The final stand of bulls went to the animal athletes — bulls 9, cowboys 1. But one of the hottest cowboys of the 21st century, Stetson Wright, made his case for winning his first Ellensburg Rodeo with an 84.5-point ride on Flying 5’s No. 516 to start the afternoon off in rock star fashion.

Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you