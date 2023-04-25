Mike and Taylor Cameron’s new Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football regime is all about community involvement.
From first grade at Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary to Cle Elum-Roslyn High, the father-son head coach/offensive coordinator tandem that came from Sammamish in 2009 looks forward to a “Friday Night Lights” feel.
Taylor, 31 in July, was a Cle Elum-Roslyn High junior quarterback/linebacker in Mark Randleman’s 26th and final season before Tony Kretschman took over in 2010. Mike, 61, has had a lot to do with local flag football.
“I’ve been coaching since I was 14 years old, and that was a long time ago,” said Mike, who used to come off the Nathan Hale High School practice field in Seattle, shower, change and go back to the field and coach.
“One of my dreams, visions, whatever you want to call it, is driving down Main Street in Cle Elum on a Friday night at 4 o’clock and having all the businesses closed with posters in the windows that say, ‘Closed, we’re at the stadium.’
“My wife’s working hard — she’s done this for a long time with me. She’s got a bunch of moms that have had kids grow up through the system, and they’re calling it the Empty Nesters Booster Club. They’re putting together some of our fundraising events, which we’re gonna do a golf tournament here shortly, and we’ll hold a big dinner auction Aug. 4.”
There was a Grid Kids in Taylor’s day, and it’s time for new youth football avenues.
“I think part of it is that there’s no opportunity,” Taylor said. “Before that there was flag football, but a lot of kids went to the west side, so there really wasn’t a lot of opportunity for them to play organized football.”
Mike — who said he likes to golf, fly-fish, watch football and spend time with family in his free time — was hired in mid-March.
“The base defense is 4-3 Cover 2,” Mike said. “It’s going to be very aggressive, downhill and moving guys around. The offense is going to be a power spread in the shotgun. My philosophy is to run the ball, and I also realize it’s 2023 and we’re going to spread it out and throw the ball around the yard. We’re going to be multi-dimensional and just come out firing and be very quick, fast — ready, fire, aim.”
Mike leads by meticulous example and takes the reigns after Troy Hilberg spent six years in charge. Hilberg’s son, Mason, is an all-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference West first-team running back and defensive back set to graduate this spring with first-team offensive lineman Clayton Titus and second-team defensive back Cash Najar.
Expected back this fall are first-team linebacker and second-team wide receiver Max Dearing, and second-team tight end/defensive lineman Mac Williams.
“From our middle school team last year we have 14 freshmen coming in, and we’re probably going to lose two or three,” Mike said. “We know of one who’s pretty small who’s going to focus on baseball, but we’ve talked to several of them and we’re pretty sure we’ll get at least 12 of them back with us as freshmen this year, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to generate here.
“We should have 10 to 12, 15 in every class. If we do that and get 15, then we’ve got 60 kids. If we get 12 we’ll have 48, and last year we had 34 total, so we’ve got to get those numbers up.”
Cle Elum-Roslyn, 3-7 overall and 3-2 in the West in 2022, last reached the state playoffs in its 2012 run to the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Warriors have made the postseason 14 times in school history, and their first such trip ended with a 1974 championship-game appearance against Raymond.
To invigorate the football pipeline, Matt Smith’s brand new NFL FLAG Football-supported Cle Elum Youth Football League for kids six through 13 years of age opened registration April 10 and introduces terminology and philosophy.
“Last year we coached at the middle school level with 28 kids, and 14 of them had never played football, whether it be flag or anything,” Mike said. “We were into the season three or four weeks still teaching them how to adjust chin straps and shoulder-pad straps and belts and yadda yadda yadda. They watched it on TV and a lot of them played video games, so they said, ‘We love football, we want to play.’ “
Mike said his approach is to bring in people smarter than himself, including a strength and conditioning coach that Cle Elum-Roslyn has never had.
“We’ve got ... John Cragin, who coached and played at Skyline,” Mike said. “He was over there for about 10 years, and he’s got five state rings. When he left Skyline he went down to northern California to coach some powerhouses down there for a few years. He’s retired now and lives in Tumble Creek, and we’re bringing him out of retirement.
“There’s another gentleman that he’s going to coach with whose name is Drew Wikel. He was coaching at Lake Washington when I coached at Skyline, and he played at Central. He’s a baller, he really knows his stuff, he’s high-energy.”
Cragin and Wikel are the defensive coordinators, and Josh Ziegler and Zeke Dunham are the respective linebackers and offensive line coaches.
“They’re gonna run our offensive system, they’re gonna run our defensive system, they’re gonna use the same teaching techniques and fundamentals and terminology,” Mike said. “What we’re trying to do here — our whole mission and vision — is to build a football program from the first grade on.
“You can look at some of the programs around the state that have been really successful over the years, and that’s one of the key markers that you’ll see. Bellevue High School’s the perfect example: Not only do the little league go up and feed the high school, they run the same offense all the way through — the Wing-T, and they’re pretty darn good at it. At the high school that we came from on the west side, Skyline, which is one of Bellevue’s big rivals, it’s the same type of thing.”
How does a new coaching staff get its culture up and started in a hurry?
“Winning helps, there’s no doubt about that,” Mike said. “I’ll just be the first to tell you that I hate losing, but for me there’s a lot of things that go into winning: community support, the kids’ work ethic and discipline, and just how much they’re going to put into it for commitment.”
Football practices begin Aug. 16, and Mike said the Warriors open against Manson, Class 1A Chelan and Class 2A Rogers (Spokane).
“It’ll be a challenge, but we’ll get the boys ready,” Mike said.