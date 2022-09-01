...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...
Booths from various organizations line the courtyard at the First Methodist Church in Ellensburg Tuesday for the International Overdose Awareness Day observance.
The stories told were sobering, saddening, and at times uplifting.
The battle against substance abuse and overdose has affected multiple facets of the communities that dot Kittitas County, and residents gathered Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Ellensburg to honor those lost to the battle, as well as provide support for those still fighting it.
Multiple organizations were on hand to educate community members about the resources available to those battling addiction, along with friends and family members affected by the issue. Speakers at the event ranged from those who have lost loved ones or are walking the path of sobriety to local first responders and medical professionals who have seen the effects of the issue within other parts of the community.
Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue Chief John Sinclair took time to speak at the event, saying it is important to emphasize that first responders often have the opportunity to connect people who suffer from addiction issues with the resources that are available in the community.
“International Overdose Awareness Day is something the community is recognizing to draw attention to the substance abuse that is ongoing within our community,” he said. “I came here to talk about the Fire District’s role in this because we run the county’s Emergency Medical System.”
Throughout his 46-year career, Sinclair said overdose has always been a community issue, but these days, he said the demographic has changed in startling ways.
“It was typically people that had been taking drugs for a long time,” he said of past incidents. “The scourge we are seeing now is many people who are experiencing fentanyl overdoses are dying from first-time overdoses.”
A major concept Sinclair wants to emphasize to the community is those first responders are here to help, not to judge.
“We’re here to take care of people, no matter what their social class is, no matter what their economic class is,” he said. “The fire service is here to serve all. All we care about is that you’re a patient and somebody that needs help, and we’re here to help you.”
Sinclair said it is also important for people to know that the tragedy of overdose has a ripple effect throughout the community.
“It affects their family, their friends, their neighbors, the people they work with, the people in their church,” he said. “It really affects the community at large, and it also affects the first responders. Those law enforcement officers, those paramedics, those firefighters that are out there taking care of people, they see a young life short, and it affects them. We want to make sure people know there’s help available.”