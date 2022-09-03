Support Local Journalism


The animals were (mostly) on their best behavior, the kids were smiling, and the bids were flying at the annual Kittitas County Fair Market Sale Friday morning.

Livestock of all shapes, sizes, and breeds was on display for the sale, which contributes a massive amount of money to local kids’ agriculture organizations such as 4-H and FFA. The turnout for the event was as strong as usual, with local organizations and businesses stepping up to make sure the prices were solid, and that the kids went home with good money in their pockets to plan their next year in their respective programs.

Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum!

