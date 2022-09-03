...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
The Washington Department of Ecology and local Clean Air Agencies
have announced an Air Quality Alert for all of Eastern Washington
through 8am Sun, due to risks posed by wildfire smoke.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels may reach Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups levels, and could reach Unhealthy levels close to
wildfires in the area. Air quality concerns will continue for
counties with nearby wildfires and we may continue to see smoke
from outside the state impacting Eastern Washington. Please visit
wasmoke.blogspot.com for real-time air quality levels, and updated
smoke forecasts and public health information.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive groups should take steps
to reduce exposure including limit time outside, avoid strenuous
outdoor activity, and follow steps for cleaner indoor air. When air
quality is Unhealthy everyone should reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner air.
Burn restrictions are in effect. Visit www.ecology.wa.gov/burnbans
for details on local restrictions.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call
360-407- 6000.
Menastash Grange member Sienna Pascoe shows her third-place lamb at the annual Kittitas County Fair Market Sale Friday.
The animals were (mostly) on their best behavior, the kids were smiling, and the bids were flying at the annual Kittitas County Fair Market Sale Friday morning.
Livestock of all shapes, sizes, and breeds was on display for the sale, which contributes a massive amount of money to local kids’ agriculture organizations such as 4-H and FFA. The turnout for the event was as strong as usual, with local organizations and businesses stepping up to make sure the prices were solid, and that the kids went home with good money in their pockets to plan their next year in their respective programs.
Menastash Grange member Sienna Pascoe led off the sale with her third-place 137-pound lamb. It’s Pascoe’s last year raising livestock for the sale, and it’s something she has done for most of her life. Her lamb fetched an impressive $31 a pound at Friday’s sale.
“It feels really good, especially since it’s my last year,” Pascoe said of the price her lamb commanded at the sale. “I’ve raised that animal myself, so I felt really good about it.”
Pascoe said it is very important for her to be able to put agriculture on display for people who attend the fair that may not have a background in the field.
“It’s a big community thing,” she said of the event. “You grow as a community, and it’s really important to us.”
As she finishes her last year in the program, Pascoe said she will remember the relationships she forged while involved, as well as the camaraderie within the agricultural community in Kittitas County.
“You meet so many people doing this type of thing,” she said. “You build a background in it, you can then teach it to other people, and it continues to grow.”
NO ENDOWMENT SALE THIS YEAR
This year’s market sale, unfortunately, did not see an appearance from Santa, the pig who was destined to go across the auction block as the annual 4-H endowment animal due to the animal not making weight in time for the event. Fortunately, all is not lost with the situation. Badger Pocket Show Pigs owner Jayme Ritter will continue to raise the animal with her family until it reaches the desired weight and then donates the proceeds of sale to the endowment trust.
Kittitas County Fair Board Director Becky McDowell said the issue of animals not making weight regardless of their place in the sale is not an uncommon occurrence, saying it is important to the processing of the animal for it to be finished out correctly before going across the auction block.
“One of the requirements is that it has to be market ready before it goes to sale,” she said of the weight requirement. “We have minimum weights by species, and there are several kids this year that didn’t make minimum weights. Unfortunately, the endowment animal was one of them.”
When the animals are underweight, they do not have the correct fat ratio to go to processing, a result McDowell said has a direct result on the end product, that being food on the table for a local family.
“You’ve eaten good meat and bad meat,” she said. “It’s tougher, like shoe leather. It’s just not ready yet.”
McDowell has been involved with the board for over 20 years and said the transition of the market sale to board management has gone smoothly since it began two years ago.
“We feel great,” she said of this year’s event. “The market sale actually became easier, because previous to the transition, there was livestock committee, fair board, and 4-H. There were too many components, and now it’s easier to make decisions, get sponsorships, and move forward.”
When it comes to sponsors, McDowell said the community stepped up this year, helping keep the commission fee to sold animals at 1%.
“We don’t have to take as much out of the kids’ checks,” she said of the sponsorship help. “The commission helps kids realize that the sale is just like it is in the real world. The 1% commission is really low, and the sponsors help cover the rest of the cost of the sale.”
REBOUNDING NUMBERS
Although entry numbers for the sale dropped to historically low levels during COVID, McDowell said the numbers are rebounding fast. This year, she said approximately 190 animals were entered in the sale, with hogs making up the large portion of the entries.
As the numbers rebound, McDowell said the funds brought in for the kids continue to grow. Last year, she said the sale generated over $600,000 that went directly into the pockets of the kids.
“Everything they receive over market price is a donation,” she said of the proceeds once the 1% commission is taken out. “They use it to purchase their next animal. They use it to cover the cost of the animal they produced that year. A lot of them use it to save for things like their future education.”
McDowell has been involved in raising livestock since she was a kid, and said she was inspired to become more involved in the process when her kids joined 4-H.
“It’s my way to give back to good programs,” she said. “You want to keep them going.”
When she sees the number of attendees turning out for a market day, complimenting the sponsors that have signed up and the local businesses that pay well above market value for the animals, McDowell said it makes her grateful to live in a community like ours.
“It makes us feel great, and it also reinforces the fact that this is a great program for our youth,” she said. “The community is behind it because there’s not another event in this county that will generate as much income in four hours.”