Ronnie McClellan stood off to the side, hands shoved in his pockets, as the gathering of people mixed and mingled following Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremonies for the city’s newest affordable housing project at 113 West Bender Road.
It was a beautiful day with the temperature in the low 70s, the sun shining and a little puff of the Ellensburg wind. The smile never left the retired truck driver’s face as he gazed off at the Cascades in the distance.
“What are you thinking?” he was asked.
“I’m picturing myself sitting in my living room relaxing,” the first-time homeowner replied, still smiling.
He drove a truck for years before suffering a heart attack. He’s lived in the community for 40 years and never owned his own home, until now.
As he stood on the three-acre property at the corner of Water and Bender, it was like he was standing in a dream, complete with a welcome home sign out front yard.
The Stuart Meadows affordable housing development has been a long time coming, been through more than a few delays. But on a sunny day in September, the 18-home project for low-income homebuyers in the 80% Area Median Income category was on its way to building the first six homes as part of Phase I of its development.
“I’m so grateful to Kittitas and King County Habitat for Humanity for giving me the opportunity to own my own home,” said McClellan, who is one of six families whose houses are expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.
“Home ownership is so high that it puts it out of reach for a lot of people. I’m elated over this. It’s a very special day.”
Each of the 18 houses will offer three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, allowing for flexibility in buyer needs for multi-generational families, and couples, as well as accommodating small and large families.
The ceremony included representatives from Seattle-King County as well as Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity, Ellensburg City Council and staff members, as well as Representative Alex Ybarra and Ruby Gaston with Congresswoman Kim Schrier’s staff and others.
‘EMOTIONAL DAY’
“When we finally took control of the property, that was an emotional day,” Area Director, Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity Kelle Vandenberg said. “It was ours and we could come out and start infrastructure.
“Every day I would head out this way. The infrastructure was in progress — it was ours — and I just sat in my car and cried.”
The neighborhood will eventually provide an estimated 81 people, including children, with single-family housing close to a new elementary school, with easy access to I-90 and downtown retail shops.
The residences will be placed into a land trust to ensure permanent affordability for future generations, CEO, Seattle-King-Kittitas Habitat for Humanity Brett D’Antonio said.
“We wanted to expand our partnership, so we came over one day and had lunch with (former Mayor) Bruce Tabb and members of Kittitas. It was very casual,” D’Antonio said. “They made it clear they didn’t want the ‘Big City’ showing up over here (expecting to run the show), but they wanted to be able to provide resources that support and staff building projects like this and make it come together.
“This project was very much the center of that conversation. This was the opportunity that was out there. The city funding was there. The land was there. So, it’s really exciting after all these years to see this project get started.”
The city is contributing $765,000 in affordable housing funds from the voted sales tax measure passed by the Ellensburg community in 2017 to the project and three acres of property.
With the completion of Stuart Meadows, it will double the affordable housing in Ellensburg with more projects like the 56-unit project on First and Pine and the conversion of the former Night’s Inn on the way.
“In partnering with Habitat, both locally and in the county, there’s a great track record. This is a larger-scale effort and much needed in our community,” councilman David Miller said. “There is no one single project that is going to solve our problem, but this is a start.
“The city is not in the home building business, so it’s great to be able to work with organizations like Habitat to make this a reality.”
RISING COSTS
During her speech, mayor Nancy Lillquist outlined some facts and figures, stating home values in Ellensburg have increased 47% from 2000 to 2019 and rent has increased 24%, while the median income rose just 15%.
In 2017, she said, 59% of renter households were cost-burdened, paying more than 30% of their gross income to housing. Some are paying more than 50% for their housing. Ellensburg has only 853 low-income rent-restricted units for 4,425 qualifying renter households.
“The city of Ellensburg is committed to finding solutions to meet the needs of our residents,” Lillquist said. “We are grateful for partners like Habitat for Humanity that make projects real.
“That is why I’m so excited to be here for the groundbreaking of these 18 new homes for people who would otherwise struggle to be homeowners and who now have the chance to own homes in this neighborhood called Stuart Meadows.”
Councilwoman Nancy Goodloe is a former Affordable Housing Committee chairperson and helped lay the groundwork for the financing structure and use of the sales tax measure.
“Hopefully this will benefit the community overall,” she said. “There is lots going on to help the folks in the middle (income) gap with more opportunities.
“We have a lot of seniors that need housing. There are a lot of single people, so there are several points we’re studying. I’m absolutely proud to be a part of this. I’m proud of the council and the voters in Ellensburg and the vision that we have to see that everybody has a home, a place to live and to feel like they belong.”
There is no quick fix, but Thursday’s ceremony put in motion the beginning of the dream for Ronnie McClellan and others to become homeowners in Ellensburg.