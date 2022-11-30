Subscribe
The annual Teddy Bear Tea returns on Saturday at Kelleher Motor Co.
The event, sponsored by the Ellensburg Downtown Association, runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Ellensburg Downtown Association is pleased to announce that the Teddy Bear Tea tradition is back. Calling all kids and their teddy bears to Kelleher Motors on Saturday, December 3rd from 11am-1pm.
Children are encouraged to dress up and bring their favorite-furry friend.
Festivities include:
• Live dance performances from Central Washington Dance Academy and The Studio.
• Story time with Mrs. Clause.
• High tea refreshments courtesy of Ellensburg Pasta Co.
Tickets available at: Ellensburgdowntown.org (limited attendance so register soon, space available for one parent per child).
