Kenneth J. Hurley has the nickname “Buffalo Man.” The western artist was a featured artist at the Clymer Museum/Gallery galleries in 2017. He returns on Saturday for an exhibit in the McGiffin Room at the Clymer.
Contributed
The work of Kenneth J.Hurley will be on exhibit in the McGiffin Room at the Clymer Museum/Gallery, starting on Saturday.
His interest in the American buffalo was sparked while growing up near the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on the Fort Hall Reservation in southeastern Idaho.
The majestic, shaggy beasts have always had a place in his heart. The culture and art of the people set in motion the spirit of the West that has been a working part of his soul for decades.
Along the way, American painter Kenneth J. Hurley earned the nickname “Buffalo Man” for his work, which reached international acclaim. J.M. Moynahan’s book, “Kenneth J. Hurley, the Buffalo Man,” is in its second printing.
The book and Hurley’s western artwork will go on display at the Clymer Museum/Gallery on Saturday in the McGiffin Room and will run through March 4.
“I still like to go to the Custer Battlefield site in Montana to sketch and photograph. Seems like you can take a picture, and within minutes the light is all different,” said Hurley, who has created over 1,000 paintings and won numerous awards throughout his career.
“Growing up around the Bannock people didn’t just influence my painting. I was impressed with the way they lived, their culture, the way they used every bit of the buffalo from the hides to the horns to the different tools they made from the bones. The Buffalo Nation is still important to me.”
Hurley was a featured artist at the Clymer Museum/Gallery galleries in 2017. His return is highly anticipated and a fitting way to begin the new year, Clymer curator Matthew Lennon said.
“Like John Ford Clymer and contemporary Fred Oldfield, Hurley’s love of the West is obvious. Each in their own way has merged life and art,” Lennon said. “Hurley largely works in watercolor, as opposed to oil painting. His work is compatible with Clymer’s wildlife.
“The transparency and washes of color in Hurley’s watercolors give his work a lighter feel, and his subjects a unique presence, while Clymer’s use of oil allows the artist to reveal intricate elements. Having Kenneth’s work up while Justin Gibbens is in the Main gallery gives the viewer a challenging juxtaposition of artistic styles and visions of the natural environment.”
Hurley lives four miles outside of Raymond. He’s a self-taught western artist specializing in the American buffalo and other facets of the western way of life.
“My main thing is watercolor. You pretty much have to get it right the first time with watercolor. I guess that’s why I like it. It keeps you honest, and you can learn from your mistakes,” said Hurley, who won the Lancaster Award from the Ellensburg National Art Show in 2002 and the once-in-a-lifetime award, “King of the Cowboys,” presented by legendary western artist Fred Oldfield in 2014.
He was active in fundraising through art over the past 10 years in the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, which is housed with the Clymer Museum/Gallery in the Western Culture & Art Center on Pearl Street.
Coming back for an exhibit is like old homecoming week, he said.
“I knew John (Clymer) from art shows pretty well,” Hurley said. “I always liked his work along with Fred Oldfield. I always looked up to them and what they do,” he said. “I think there were similarities in what we like about the outdoors and the West.”
With published books about his art, and paintings, book covers, coloring books of his art, poster art and more, Hurley is an internationally acclaimed artist whose work is recognized worldwide.
The McGiffin Room exhibit will be a part of the February First Friday Art Walk, and Kittitas Valley art patrons will have an opportunity to enjoy the work of the Buffalo Man throughout his stay on Pearl Street.