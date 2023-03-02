Gallery One Visual Arts Center will give art patrons a wide variety of visual choice with works from the McMillen Foundation fellows Remix, Katie Miller, Eliaichi Kimaro, Chandler O’Leary, Frank Casey, Emilie Somoskey in the Main Gallery & Mezzanine.
Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand’s poem “Witness of Dawn,” was recently published Tikkun Magazine. She is one of seven local and regional poets whose work will be recited at Gallery One Visual Arts Center on Friday night.
Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer displays some of the basket work of Ida Nason Aronica that will be on display for the March First Friday Art Walk.
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
Billy Maguire and Jeff Dermond will be at the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine for the First Friday Art Walk.
The First Friday Art Walk of March will work a bit of new and old, with a slice of different into the mix with its presentation of art and music in the historic downtown.
Gallery One Visual Arts Center will give art patrons a wide variety of visual choice with works from the McMillen Foundation fellows Remix, Katie Miller, Eliaichi Kimaro, Chandler O’Leary, Frank Casey, Emilie Somoskey in the Main Gallery & Mezzanine. Kathy Guss (Eveleth Green Gallery) and Intrust Clients (Community Gallery) are available.
As part of the evening, the Gallery One gallery will transform into a night of poetry in honor of eight Kittitas Valley women as part of Women’s Heritage Month.
The Crown of Sonnets titled “She Lives On” and will be performed by seven local and regional poets and will also include a special reading by Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest.
“It’s about connection. Each poet chose to write about historical women in the valley that really spoke to us and inspired us,” said Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand, whose poem “Witness of Dawn,” was recently published in Tikkun Magazine.
The Clymer Museum/Gallery will highlight the work of Deborah Watkins and Bill Hermanns with distinction in the Main Gallery.
Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matthew Lennon defines the current exhibit as a demonstration of expressionism in comparison to more traditional forms of representation. The Clymer will also have the work of Kenneth Hurley (McGiffin Room) and Krystal Allen (The Wall) on exhibit.
“Artists like Deborah Watkins and Bill Hermanns have been exploring these territories for a long time. Their distinct practices demonstrate how open expressionism is in comparison to more traditional and commercial forms of representation,” Lennon said. “In their work, there’s a sense of a struggle to know and reveal the inherent unity of our world and experiences.
“Watkins’ patterns and markings and figures make the work intriguing, not unintelligible. They are intrigued by complexities not discord. Hermanns’ figures are not passive. They are energized by his brilliant use of color. These paintings challenge viewers to look beyond stereotypes, to look into the raw reality of beauty, history and place.”
Nuwave Gallery on Third Avenue has Kyle Krauskopf on exhibit. His medium is watercolor and mixed drawing media. Krauskopf will be on hand at 5:15 p.m. to share on his work and meet patrons.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum will present the bead and basket work of Ida Nason Aronica. She is one of the women that will be highlighted via the spoken word at Gallery One.
Her exhibit at the Kittitas County Historical Museum will be full of beautiful basketry, bead work, photos and information. The exhibit will also feature the 1855 Yakama Treaty dress worn by Sienwat Owhi, daughter of Chief Owhi.
On a night where poetry and art will be on display, the music scene is not to be left out. Gard Vintners has Kitty Mae from 6 to 9 p.m. Over at the Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine, local fan favorites Billy Maguire and Jeff Dermond go on at 6 p.m.
The Mule has Seattle-based The Hipocrats for the First Friday Art Walk, bringing a taste of the Americana daydream that blends hair-raising harmonies over melodies.