The First Friday Art Walk of March will work a bit of new and old, with a slice of different into the mix with its presentation of art and music in the historic downtown.

Gallery One Visual Arts Center will give art patrons a wide variety of visual choice with works from the McMillen Foundation fellows Remix, Katie Miller, Eliaichi Kimaro, Chandler O’Leary, Frank Casey, Emilie Somoskey in the Main Gallery & Mezzanine. Kathy Guss (Eveleth Green Gallery) and Intrust Clients (Community Gallery) are available.


Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

