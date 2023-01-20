Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Whether the medium is acrylic, watercolor, cold wax or oil, the style abstract or expressionism, Ellensburg artist Mary Diefenbach Duke is always reaching through her artistic visions with the use of color ranges.

The long-time abstract painter is currently exploring expressionism with the use of distinctive color in her images through her unique talent.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

Recommended for you