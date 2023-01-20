The long-time abstract painter Mary Diefenbach Duke is currently exploring expressionism with the use of distinctive color in her images through her unique talent. Her art will be on exhibit at The Palace Gallery in February.
Whether the medium is acrylic, watercolor, cold wax or oil, the style abstract or expressionism, Ellensburg artist Mary Diefenbach Duke is always reaching through her artistic visions with the use of color ranges.
“If the tree is green, my tree might be lavender and yellow,” she said. “You know what you’re looking at; it’s just the colors aren’t the same you’d see in a photograph.
“I never have wanted my paintings to look like a photograph. They are very individualistic and an expression of how I’m feeling and what I’m thinking at the time.”
Diefenbach Duke’s work was on exhibit at Gallery One Visual Arts Center throughout the holidays as part of the Annual Holiday Show.
Now art patrons throughout the Kittitas Valley will have the opportunity to see her work at The Palace Gallery upstairs at 210 West 4th Ave., Suite X, starting with the First Friday Art Walk in February, then every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Being from Ellensburg, she finds the spirit of the Pacific Northwest inspiring, quite a bit is painted on location.
“I’ve always been interested in creating paintings that reflect our valley life, our valley land, our forests, our trees and even the wildlife,” she said.
“I go visit the different places at different times of the year, in different light for inspiration. I was out walking one time, and I saw a herd of 16 elk. They were dead still, and every single one of them had their eyes on me. It gave me goosebumps. So, I really get grabbed up by the moment.”
Diefenbach Duke was selected to participate in a juried show held at the Confluence Gallery in Twisp and has several pieces on exhibit at the Washington Department of Ecology Building in Union Gap, as well as in numerous private collections.
The Palace Gallery on Fourth Street is an intimate space with a unique setting to display her work, she said.
“It’s a new gallery in an old building. The space is definitely more intimate than Gallery One or even the Clymer,” said Diefenbach Duke, who also serves as an educator and a volunteer at Gallery One and the Blue Sky Artist Guild in Monroe. “It’s a new opportunity for artists to exhibit their work.
“I’ll have roughly 25 pieces on exhibit. I’m also going to have some hexagon tables that I’ve built and painted. There’s some really cool designs.”
The February First Friday show will also include the music of harpist Mary Dessein.