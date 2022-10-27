It’s looking like the spirit of Halloween will be out in force this Halloween season, circling the towns and valleys up and down Kittitas County with frights and fun for all ages.
The Trick or Treat Harvest Fest is back in downtown Ellensburg once again. The Ellensburg Downtown Association and merchants is hosting a family friendly Trick or Treat on Friday from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
The day will have live entertainment, including the Ellensburg Dancing Witches flash mob, vendors and games and activities for all ages. There’s a little something new this harvest celebration season with the Scarecrows In The Burg contest.
Josie’s Misfit Ranch will host a Community Halloween Party and Fundraiser Saturday to raise money for animals wounded in body and spirit.
The event will be at Hal Holmes Center from 2 to 6 p.m. and will include pumpkin decorating and games for the younger kids, and a scary haunted house for kids over 10. There is also a photo booth donated by Energy Massage and Float Spa in Yakima.
A donation of $5 for children, $10 for adults and $20 for families is suggested at the door. The rescue is also looking for volunteers to set-up, tear down, and to help at the event.
“We wanted to host an event that is fun for the whole family to thank the community for all their support so far, and also build more awareness and support for what we do,” said the rescue’s founder, Marla Pugh.
Kittitas is putting on the boo on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. with festivities by trick or treating with local businesses and trunks of participating vehicles.
There’s a haunted house, harvest carnival by New Life Church and more. The City of Kittitas will be doing Trunk or Treat on the street and we will have the Harvest Carnival inside the church.
In Upper County, the Cle-Elum Roslyn School District Marching Band will lead trick-or-treaters from 1st Street and Wright Avenue to WaFd bank, starting at 4 p.m. on Monday.
All trick-or-treaters are welcome to join. There will be a Trunk-or-Treat downtown. Costumed paraders should be lined up by 3:45 p.m. at the Telephone Museum.
Over at Central Washington University, the 30th annual Boo Central is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday in the Student Union and Recreation Center Patio East, Student Union and Recreation Center North Lawn Area.