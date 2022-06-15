The benefit of being a part of a small graduating class is the ceremony is a lot more personal. This was the case for the Thorp School District graduating class of 2022 on Friday, which consisted of 11 graduates.
“Having a small school, it’s nice. You are all friends, but sometimes you are enemies,” said valedictorian Hannah Moore, after the ceremony. “Really it just feels like a family.”
Graduation speeches were full of inside jokes and personal stories, small pleasures that are mostly unseen in larger graduations. An example of this was the class address speech given by teacher Phil Kern, which consisted of stories about his interactions with the graduates over the years.
Kern spoke about how the words and actions of the graduates are what will define them as they continue through life, and his speech gave examples of “a few of your words and actions as seen through my eyes.”
While the graduation was practiced outdoors, it had to be moved to the gym due to rain. Students sat on the basketball court, with their friends and family in the bleachers.
“I just feel really excited, I’ve been working really hard,” graduate Cavanaugh Hoff said after the ceremony. “I know I’m legally an adult and it really feels like it now.”
A tradition of the Thorp graduation is the flower distribution, where graduates leave their seats to present flowers to the people who supported them growing up, such as family, friends and teachers.
Another personalization of the graduation was the slideshow that showed the graduates growing up over time, while they watched and reminisced. The small school was a big part of their lives, and now most of them were leaving it behind.
“Thorp is one of the best schools to go to graduate, you have close connections to all the students and teachers. It just feels amazing to have graduated here,” said graduate Elly Pollock.